Varonis Announces Integration With ChatGPT Enterprise

Integration lays the foundation for secure and compliant deployments of ChatGPT Enterprise

MIAMI, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, today extended its industry-leading Data Security Platform to OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API. The integration helps customers automatically identify sensitive data uploads, monitor prompts and responses, and prevent breaches and compliance violations.

ChatGPT Enterprise boosts workforce productivity for more than 3 million enterprise users. The more data the application can access, the more relevant and useful its responses become.

Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise gives customers a powerful and additional layer of defense against compromised accounts, insider threats, and misuse that could result in data breaches or regulatory penalties. By continuously right-sizing permissions and monitoring interactions, Varonis limits sensitive data flows and alerts security teams to abnormal and risky behavior.

“ChatGPT is becoming a critical part of how modern teams work. With Varonis, security teams can embrace this shift without losing visibility or control over their sensitive data,” said Varonis EVP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer David Bass.

Varonis complements ChatGPT Enterprise by adding continuous, industry-leading data security and 24x7 monitoring, helping organizations adopt AI with greater assurance.

Key features include:

Automated data classification . Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data uploaded to, or generated by, ChatGPT Enterprise.

. Varonis discovers and classifies sensitive data uploaded to, or generated by, ChatGPT Enterprise. Continuous session monitoring . Varonis monitors prompts and responses inside ChatGPT to ensure that sensitive or out-of-policy data isn’t uploaded or shared.

. Varonis monitors prompts and responses inside ChatGPT to ensure that sensitive or out-of-policy data isn’t uploaded or shared. Behavior-based threat detection. Varonis automatically alerts on abnormal use, like mass file uploads to ChatGPT, and risky changes, like new admins, that could place data in harm’s way.



The foundation of AI security is data security. With Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise, customers get both preventative and detective controls to ensure users can maximize the value from AI while minimizing the risk of a data breach.

This integration complements OpenAI’s robust native security and privacy features.

Varonis for ChatGPT Enterprise will be available to customers in private preview. Customers can request a free Varonis Data Risk Assessment to evaluate their AI readiness and try it today.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

