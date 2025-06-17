Tive & Potomac Metals Win 2025 “Top Supply Chain Projects” Award for Preventing Cargo Theft

Potomac Metals, Inc. modernizes its supply chain with Tive—stopping theft, cutting manual tracking time, and setting a new standard for real-time logistics in recycling

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive , the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced that its work with Potomac Metals has been named a winner of the 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

The award recognizes Tive’s critical role in helping Potomac Metals prevent cargo theft, eliminate fraudulent pickups, and gain full transparency into the location and condition of high-value scrap metal shipments. In an industry slow to adopt modern tracking technology, Potomac Metals is setting a new standard.

A privately-held metal recycling company based in Virginia, Potomac Metals turned to Tive after losing a $200,000 shipment to theft in early 2024. Within months of deploying Tive’s Solo 5G trackers and cloud platform, the team recovered another stolen copper shipment worth $175,000—and has since eliminated theft and double-brokering attempts across its network.

“Tive has made us significantly more efficient because now I know the second something goes wrong—before anyone else does,” said Sarah Zwilsky, CEO of Potomac Metals. “This technology legitimizes our business. It’s helped us reduce risk, improve customer confidence, and save hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.”

Today, Potomac Metals uses Tive to monitor its five most valuable products—providing real-time status updates to brokers, mills, and dispatchers and eliminating the need for time-consuming check calls. The results include:

$175,000 shipment of stolen copper recovered

Elimination of cargo theft and driver fraud

Full visibility into dispatch performance

Faster customer updates and improved delivery confidence

Reduced time spent chasing down shipments



“We are proud to partner with Sarah and her team at Potomac Metals—an exemplary customer helping move the entire industry forward,” said Krenar Komoni, CEO and Founder of Tive. “This award highlights what’s possible when shipment ground-truth data becomes the standard, not the exception.”

