HEI Civil’s Carolinas Division Honored with the 2025 NUCA of the Carolinas Safety Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a leading heavy civil construction company, announced that its Carolinas division was selected as the recipient of the 2025 Safety Award from the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) of the Carolinas. This prestigious honor recognizes the company's unwavering commitment to safety and its continued efforts to foster a culture of accountability, education and preventive care across all levels of the operation.

HEI Civil’s Carolinas division has consistently demonstrated a proactive and forward-thinking approach to safety. In 2024, the division's 158 employees collectively logged over 335,000 work hours, a testament to the scale and complexity of its operations and the effectiveness of its safety systems.

Since HEI Civil acquired the Carolinas division in late 2019, it has aligned with its core mission: to attract and build the best people, teams and projects. The enterprise’s approach to safety is deeply rooted in its core values, including growth, raising the bar, integrity, and teamwork (GRIT).

The HEI Civil safety program is noted for its strong emphasis on leadership involvement and a proactive approach to ongoing improvement. The enterprise's safety committee, comprising executive leadership, human resources, project managers and superintendents, meets regularly to review upcoming site-specific hazards, analyze incidents and refine internal processes. Additionally, HEI Civil’s Carolinas division empowers every employee to contribute to the safety culture through direct or anonymous safety observations, reinforcing a culture of shared responsibility and open communication.

"This award reflects our team's relentless commitment to safety, excellence, and each other," said Erika Hemric, Safety Manager of HEI Civil Carolinas. "We are honored to be recognized by NUCA of the Carolinas, and we will continue to lead by example, creating work environments where everyone feels valued, protected, and empowered."

The 2025 NUCA Safety Award honors HEI Civil’s ongoing commitment to establishing new heavy civil construction industry benchmarks and recognizes the company’s dedication to safety.

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado. The company currently operates in Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. The enterprise's current portfolio comprises daily work on over 70 projects, with more than 800 team members and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit https://www.heicivil.com.

