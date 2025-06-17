DP World Strengthens North American Logistics Network with New Freight Forwarding Office in Mexico City

New office expands end-to-end logistics capabilities across North and Central America as Mexico solidifies its role as a key growth market in DP World’s regional strategy

MEXICO CITY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World, a global leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, has opened a new freight forwarding office in Mexico City, marking a significant step in the company’s strategy to expand its North American footprint. As one of the region’s most dynamic and strategically located economies, Mexico has become a central growth market for DP World’s logistics and supply chain operations.

This new office enhances DP World’s ability to deliver integrated, end-to-end logistics solutions across North and Central America. Services include full container load (FCL) and less container load (LCL) ocean freight, cars in containers, air freight, customs brokerage, and cross-border transportation – serving key sectors such as automotive, technology, retail, industrial, and consumer goods.

Terry Donohoe, Senior Vice President, Freight Forwarding – Americas, DP World, said: “Mexico is one of the most important growth markets for DP World in North America. Our new Mexico City office strengthens our regional network and positions us to support cross-border supply chains with greater efficiency and scale. With strong demand from strategic industries and a pivotal geographic location, Mexico plays a crucial role in building more resilient and connected trade flows across the continent.”

Mexico City will serve as DP World’s central freight forwarding hub in the country, supported by satellite offices in Guadalajara and Monterrey. These locations are part of a broader network across major industrial corridors, including Querétaro, Juárez, San Luis Potosí, and Puebla.

DP World currently employs nearly 800 logistics and freight forwarding professionals in Mexico and continues to invest in market capabilities. The company recently joined the Northeast Chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce in Monterrey and is pursuing AMACARGA registration and IATA licensing to expand air freight offerings.

This launch is part of DP World’s global freight forwarding expansion. Since 2023, the company has opened more than 180 freight forwarding offices – including 35 across the Americas – with recent additions in Curitiba, Brazil, and Toronto, Canada.

DP World’s logistics network now spans strategic locations throughout Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, and Suriname, with further growth planned through 2025 and beyond.

DP World Americas Media Contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.