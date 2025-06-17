Värde Launches Fund Finance Platform

Forms Partnership with CPP Investments to Focus on Subline Lending

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets, today announced the launch of its fund finance platform.

Building on Värde’s broader asset-based finance strategy, the platform is an extension of Värde’s capabilities designed to address the increased demand for subscription lines (“sublines”) and other fund finance-related products. The firm’s fund finance strategy aims to support bank origination through natural distribution channels in addition to meeting borrower demands for more structured financing solutions, both of which will expand lending capacity to the market.

Värde launches its fund finance platform with $300 million of strategic equity capital from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), through subsidiaries of CPPIB Credit Investments Inc., in addition to other Värde-dedicated capital. The platform has already closed a forward flow agreement with a large global bank to bolster the bank’s subline origination capacity.

Brad Bauer, Managing Partner and CEO of Värde, said: “We deeply appreciate the support and collaboration of our longstanding partners as we developed the infrastructure to expand this offering to the broader market. The launch of this platform enables us to expand our relationships with bank partners while creating exposure to what we believe to be an attractive investment opportunity.”

Missy Dolski, Global Head of Fund Finance and Capital Markets at Värde, said: “We see the rising demand for fund finance products as creating a durable, highly scalable opportunity as private capital and, therefore, fund financing needs continue to grow. The emergence of non-traditional long-term capital providers into the over $1 trillion subline lending market is a transformative development in a space that has not had a significant capital markets solution which we believe ultimately benefits underlying borrowers.”

David Colla, Managing Director, Head of Capital Solutions Group at CPP Investments, said: “As demand for fund financing grows, we view subline lending markets as a compelling opportunity for investors like CPP Investments with long-term capital available for deployment. This transaction is an important and strategic step in building a strong partnership with Värde, who brings expertise in this space, and we look forward to working with them to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of CPP contributors and beneficiaries.”

Värde has over 30 years of experience investing in private credit markets, including originating bespoke financing solutions through contractual cash flow lending and forward flow financing. Värde is also an experienced investor in significant risk transfer ("SRT") transactions and other private capital solutions in partnership with banks. Since 2008, Värde has deployed $13 billion through its asset-based finance strategy.

About Värde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested more than $100 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum and currently manages $17 billion in assets. With local investment teams and partnerships in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Värde invests across private and public markets with a focus on real estate, asset-based finance and corporate credit. For more information, please visit www.varde.com.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries of the Canada Pension Plan. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, investments are made around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm’s length from governments. At December 31, 2024, the Fund totalled C$699.6 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

Media Contacts

Värde Partners

communications@varde.com

CPP Investments

Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications

T: +1 416 523 8039

fswitzer@cppib.com

