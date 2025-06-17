Goodwin Recruiting is Named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List for 2025 

Goodwin Recruiting, a national management and executive recruiting firm, ranks among prestigious businesses on Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces List 2025

EXETER, N.H., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2025. This list recognizes American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. Goodwin Recruiting is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

“It’s an exciting recognition,” said CEO, Andy Decker, of Goodwin Recruiting. “We’ve been included on the Forbes Best list, which is what our clients say about us – and to now be included on the Inc. Best Workplaces List; it's such an honor! People are excited to be here and think it’s one of the best places to work in the country, which is a testament to the incredible culture that we’ve built together. Our team is at the heart of everything we do, and we’re grateful to everyone who contributed their honest feedback. This recognition fuels our passion to keep growing, innovating, and prioritizing the well-being of our team.”

Here’s what some of Goodwin Recruiting’s employees had to say anonymously about their experience at Goodwin Recruiting:

“Goodwin provides a sense of belonging. It is a culture built on its core values, and those values are apparent in every member of leadership. I am proud to be part of this organization.”

“The company invests in its people, offers opportunities for growth, and genuinely values feedback and innovation.”

“It’s the kind of environment where you can thrive both personally and professionally.”

Goodwin Recruiting remains committed to maintaining a dynamic, rewarding workplace where everyone can thrive. They are honored by this award and extend a heartfelt thanks to their team for their energy and dedication that helps to fuel the company's success. The Goodwin Recruiting team has grown to over 350 recruiting partners nationwide and looks forward to continuing to grow and help their clients, candidates, and team thrive throughout the years to come.





To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Goodwin Recruiting:

Goodwin Recruiting (Forbes America's Best Recruiting Firms '20, '21, '22, '23,' 24' & '25) is a leading recruiting firm that has been connecting top talent with amazing opportunities since 1999. Their expert team brings hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, their team works to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships - one successful match at a time.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment.

Media Contact

Jenny Battershell

Director of Marketing

Goodwin Recruiting

216-208-5767

jbattershell@goodwinrecruiting.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea6ba0f2-9df5-4c1a-afec-022e24a548c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94bfa022-6692-452a-ada3-04d3e42be2f8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c241a957-fa21-4f7d-bf7a-f3d821847908

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e533f3b-e2ed-4090-a92b-97b2a1a9e0c1

Goodwin Recruiting Inc Best Workplaces The Goodwin Recruiting leadership team getting together in person Inc Best Workplaces Goodwin Recruiting CEO of Goodwin Recruiting, Andy Decker, speaks in front of the team Inc Best Workplaces 2025 Goodwin Recruiting CEO, Andy Decker, meets up with VPs Gary Rumpp, Allegra Highsmith, and Jessica Diamond Inc Best Workplaces - Goodwin Recruiting - Local Team Meetup Some of the Goodwin Recruiting team connecting in Florida earlier this year

