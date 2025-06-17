American Rebel Light Beer Strengthens Brand Position with NHRA as Title Sponsor of American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals (June 20-22, 2025) - National Television Broadcast on FOX and FS1

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) Expanding Market Presence and Showcasing Patriotism through Strategic Partnerships, High-Profile Events, and Unmatched Fan Engagement

American Rebel Light Beer Takes Center Stage at Virginia NHRA Nationals - Available at all concession locations selling beer, American Rebel Light fuels the excitement of motorsports while celebrating patriotism, highlighted by two electrifying concerts from CEO Andy Ross.

American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals - America’s Patriotic Beer stands proudly in the spotlight, reaching millions of dedicated fans on-site and across national TV, reinforcing its commitment to fans of motorsports that aligns with our American values.

NASHVILLE, TN, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel, proudly announces that its flagship beer, American Rebel Light, has been named the title sponsor of the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals taking place June 20 – 22 at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond, VA.

Race Weekend Highlights at the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals

Fans can enjoy American Rebel Light at all concession locations selling beer at Virginia Motorsports Park, as well as at the American Rebel Light Party Tent and American Rebel Light Trackside Bar. CEO Andy Ross will perform two concerts during race weekend, bringing his signature freedom-fueled anthems to NHRA fans.

“We’re really playing to our audience and core customers at NHRA races,” said Andy Ross, CEO American Rebel Holdings, Inc. “Race fans are very patriotic, and they love our beer and if they give me the microphone, I’m happy to spread the word! NHRA 330+ mph, 12,000-horsepower nitro machines and Rebel Light are the perfect match. It’s the only beer we’re drinking round here.”

NHRA Nationals Broadcast Details

The American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals will broadcast on the FOX network and FS1, with eliminations coverage beginning at 4 pm EDT on Sunday, June 22.

FOX broadcasts deliver major reach—up to 2 million viewers—making the Sunday eliminations a prime marketing moment for brand exposure for American Rebel Light.

FS1 coverage reinforces awareness and offers additional touchpoints with hundreds of thousands more viewers.

Expected and Historical Track attendance is strong, with several years of sold-out or near-capacity sessions, maximizing experiential fan engagement.

Platform / Metric Estimated Range FOX (Sunday finals) 800K–2.1M viewers (800K avg, peak ~2.1M) FS1 (Qualifying / tape-delayed) ~250K–600K viewers, avg ~400K-500K On-site attendance Up to 23K capacity per day

Andy Ross – Presented by American Rebel Light Beer - Live Performance Schedule

Known for his patriotic and high-energy music, Andy Ross will take the stage:

Saturday Afternoon: Between Q2 & Q3 Nitro qualifying sessions (~3:15 pm EDT)

Between Q2 & Q3 Nitro qualifying sessions (~3:15 pm EDT) Sunday: Following Round 1 of Nitro Eliminations (~1:00 pm EDT)

American Rebel Building on Past Success with the NHRA

This marks the second NHRA title sponsorship for American Rebel Light in 2025. After a successful partnership at the American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, the brand continues to expand its presence in professional drag racing.

“Our experience in Charlotte was amazing," said Andy Ross. "The exposure put us on the map in North Carolina and nationwide through FOX, FS1, and FS2 broadcasts. NHRA and Charlotte Motor Speedway were fantastic partners, and we can’t wait to do it again at Virginia Motorsports Park.”

Strong Brand Presence at Virginia Motorsports Park

As part of the sponsorship, American Rebel Light will have a strong brand presence at Virginia Motorsports Park, featuring trackside signage and brand integrations throughout the venue. Race fans (21+) can enjoy American Rebel Light—America’s Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand-Your-Ground Beer—while experiencing the intensity of NHRA drag racing.

NHRA Excited to Welcome Back American Rebel Light

“We’re thrilled to have American Rebel Light return as a title sponsor," said Brad Gerber, NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer. "They’ve already proven to be a terrific partner with a team passionate about NHRA drag racing. We’re looking forward to an incredible weekend with American Rebel Light Beer and NHRA fans."

Meet NHRA Racing Legends

Throughout the race weekend, fans can meet and greet American Rebel Light-sponsored drivers:

Tony Stewart

Matt Hagan

Other NHRA drivers in autograph sessions





The Ultimate NHRA Experience

Fans can grab a cold American Rebel Light at all concession locations selling beer at Virginia Motorsports Park. For an elevated experience, visit the American Rebel Light Trackside Bar or the American Rebel Light Party Tent, where guests can toast to horsepower and freedom with American Rebel Light 16 oz Tall Boys.

Stay Connected & Get Tickets

For tickets and event details, visit NHRA’s official site or follow Andy Ross (@andyrossrebel), American Rebel Beer (@americanrebelbeer) and American Rebel (@AmericanRebel99 on X) on social media for updates.

New American Rebel Virginia Distributor - Valley Distribution Ensures Fans Enjoy American Rebel Light Beer at American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals

American Rebel Beverages recently welcomed Valley Distributing Corporation (valleydist.net) as its newest distribution partner in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Their rapid execution was critical in ensuring that fans at the American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals could enjoy a cold American Rebel Light Beer throughout the race weekend—from the grandstands to the American Rebel Light Party Tent.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Valley’s ability to move fast and deliver results,” said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverages. “Their speed and commitment exemplify exactly why we believe this will be a long-term, high-impact partnership. We’re excited to grow together and build a retail footprint across Southwestern Virginia, so when fans head home from the race, they can find American Rebel Light Beer on shelves near them.”

With this key partnership in place, American Rebel Beverages continues to expand its patriotic footprint—one race, one fan, and one state at a time.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it’s a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that’s perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida, Indiana and now Virginia and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit americanrebelbeer.com or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It’s all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit americanrebelbeer.com.

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit americanrebelbeer.com. For investor information, visit americanrebel.com/investor-relations.

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries:

Matt Sheldon

Matt@Precisionpr.co

917-280-7329

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

info@americanrebel.com

ir@americanrebel.com

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

tporter@americanrebelbeer.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the “Company,” "American Rebel,” “we,” “our” or “us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Attachment

American Rebel Holdings Inc American Rebel Light Virginia NHRA Nationals

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.