Inspect Your Outdoor Kitchen Now to Avoid Costly Repairs This Summer

Pre-season outdoor kitchen tips from Mr. Appliance® to help prevent mid-summer breakdowns

WACO, Texas, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As warm weather returns and outdoor entertaining ramps up, now is the perfect time to make sure your outdoor kitchen is ready to perform. Mr. Appliance®, a Neighborly® company, urges homeowners to inspect and maintain grills, outdoor refrigerators, ice makers, and other backyard appliances before peak summer season use.

“Every year, we see outdoor appliances break down just when homeowners are ready to entertain,” said Glenn Lewis, President of Mr. Appliance. “Regular maintenance and pre-season checkups can save homeowners from unexpected repairs, improve the efficiency of those appliances, and help avoid costly disruptions to summer entertaining. Proactive care now means keeping outdoor spaces looking and performing their best all season long.”

Prepare Outdoor Kitchen Appliances for Summer Hosting

Pre-summer is the ideal time to inspect for wear and tear, clean up dirty components, and test performance before summer entertaining ramps up.

Mr. Appliance recommends homeowners take the following steps:

Have a professional, like Mr. Appliance, check your gas lines, igniters, and burners on grills to ensure safe

Clean outdoor refrigerator coils and filters to support proper airflow and cooling.

Test and flush ice makers to remove buildup and maintain ice quality.

Check for rust, corrosion, or musty smells that could signal moisture damage.

Tighten all knobs, handles and hinges on all outdoor appliances.

Replace cracked or worn-out gaskets and seals to keep appliances working efficiently.

Protect Outdoor Appliances from Summer Weather

Outdoor appliances are exposed to heat, moisture, and heavy use. Tackling simple maintenance now can make all the difference when the backyard becomes the heart of the home.

To protect backyard appliances from summer weather:

Cover grills and refrigeration units with UV-resistant, breathable covers.

Install appliances in shaded or semi-covered areas to reduce heat exposure.

Avoid overloading electrical outlets.

Clear debris from vents, drain lines, and fan intakes regularly.

Elevate appliances off the ground to prevent water damage from puddles or flooding.



When to Call an Appliance Repair Professional

While many outdoor kitchen maintenance tasks can be handled by the homeowner, issues like those below require professional help.

Uneven cooling or persistent warm spots in refrigerators

Electrical issues such as frequently tripped breakers or unresponsive controls

Ice makers that leak or stop producing

Burners that flicker, sputter, or emit abnormal odors

Gas smells or hissing noises, which may signal a dangerous leak

Rusted connectors or warped components from prolonged heat or weather exposure

A Smart Move for Summer Entertaining

Catching and addressing appliance issues now can help prevent major issues during summer’s busiest moments. Regular maintenance can save homeowners money, time, and stress, along with safer and longer-lasting appliances.

For more tips on maintaining outdoor appliances or to schedule a seasonal outdoor appliance inspection, contact your local Mr. Appliance professional or visit www.mrappliance.com/outdoor-kitchens.

About Mr. Appliance®

Mr. Appliance®, a Neighborly® company, is North America’s leading appliance repair franchise. Operating more than 325 locations throughout the United States and Canada, Mr. Appliance® provides customers full-service residential and light commercial appliance repair. Established in 1996, Mr. Appliance is part of Neighborly®, a family of global brands focused on being remarkable with consumers and franchise owners with more than 30 brands and 5,500 franchise locations across North America and Europe serving millions of customers. For more information about Mr. Appliance®, visit MrAppliance.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

CONTACT:

Sean Davenport

G&S Business Communications for Mr. Appliance

sdavenport@gscommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e135d9e4-8826-49dd-8279-22f0fce1b5ff

Inspect Your Outdoor Kitchen Now to Avoid Costly Repairs This Summer As warm weather returns and outdoor entertaining ramps up, now is the perfect time to make sure your outdoor kitchen is ready to perform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.