Inspired Entertainment Launches First Branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette Game in Canada with Loto-Québec

NEW YORK, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, proudly announces the successful launch of the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game with Loto-Québec, elevating the online gaming experience for players across the province.

The highly anticipated game, now live on Loto-Québec’s platform, exemplifies Inspired’s commitment to pioneering next-generation gaming solutions. As the first of its kind in Canada, this branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette combines cutting-edge virtual CGI graphics, real-life pre-recorded hosts, and dynamic multiplayer features, delivering a truly engaging casino experience online.

Hybrid Dealer is a patented product category that bridges the gap between traditional casino gameplay and engaging gameshow entertainment. Designed to replicate the authentic atmosphere of a live casino, the game features synchronized results, countdown betting timers, leaderboards, live chat, and high-quality audio-visual elements—all seamlessly integrated into a social gaming environment.

“Bringing the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game to Canada is a significant achievement for Inspired,” said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. “This innovative product exemplifies our dedication to delivering engaging, social, and captivating gaming experiences. We are excited to collaborate with Loto-Québec to set a new standard for online casino entertainment in Canada.”

François Hardy, Senior Director at Loto-Québec, added, “This launch underscores our commitment to enhancing the player experience through innovative solutions. Inspired’s Hybrid Dealer Roulette offers a dynamic, engaging, and realistic gaming option that we believe will resonate strongly with our audience.”

This launch represents Inspired’s leadership in developing proprietary, patented gaming experiences that combine technology, entertainment, and social interaction. As the first branded Hybrid Dealer Roulette game deployed in Canada, it sets a new benchmark for licensed operators seeking to differentiate their digital offerings.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

