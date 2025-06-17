SPECTACULAR PENTHOUSE UNVEILED AT THE BENTLEY RESIDENCES, MIAMI - WITH A BREATHTAKING INTERIOR DESIGN CONCEPT

Bentley Home__

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bentley Residences Miami has unveiled the jewel in its crown: a two-storey penthouse, on the 61st storey. Magnificently spacious, offering unparalleled views of The Atlantic, downtown Fort Lauderdale and Miami, this long-awaited listing will be one of the highest-priced penthouse properties on the Sunny Isles Beach real estate market, at $37.5 Million (USD).

With ample outdoor space, including a specially engineered balcony, to provide shelter from the elements in Florida’s subtropical climate, the penthouse enhances indoor- outdoor living. Cutting through this stretch of seafront’s characteristic gusty winds, even a candle can be lit from the terrace without going out.

Bentley Home has created an exquisite, optional interiors concept for the penthouse buyer, utilising sod, natural palette and materials that blend with the beachside environment visible from its floor-to-ceiling windows. With high ceilings, comfortable living space and a multitude of bedrooms and bathrooms, this Penthouse is the ideal home for a family or resident who enjoys hosting.

A TOUR OF THE PENTHOUSE

Arriving to the penthouse via the private elevator foyer – either via the passenger or car elevator – one is greeted by 22 d ceilings that create an airy ambiance. The penthouse unfolds into two interconnected realms: an innovatively-designed living area with uninterrupted panoramas and a gallery-inspired space, with a view into the car garage, integrated as a work of art.

Four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a powder room, a study, entertainment lod and state-of-the-art kitchen complete with Gaggenau appliances, provide comfortable space for living, working and entertaining. Service quarters are also offered to maximise both convenience and opportunities for a smooth hosting experience.

Private indoor and outdoor pools create a seamless connection between the interior and exterior space. A sunset terrace and summer kitchen – perfect for al fresco dining – complete the outdoor oasis.

A CLOSER LOOK

A long-running collaboration between Bentley and Luxury Living Group, Bentley Home offers a collection of stunning furniture pieces, each one inspired by the flowing lines of Bentley’s cars. Influenced by the beautiful architecture of Bentley Residences Miami, Bentley Home has designed an optional, unique furnishing concept for the penthouse, mapping out an interior design scheme and combination of furniture pieces to complete the property.

Soaring double-height ceilings and airy open spaces complement Bentley Home’s interior design concept for the Penthouse. Natural stone and high-quality oak flooring and walls are accented by transparent crystal panels to create a sense of lightness. Light floods the space through floor-to-ceiling windows to create an atmosphere of deliberate calm and refined serenity. The design concept captures the timeless elegance of Art Deco, subtly woven throughout the interior, evoking the spirit of Miami’s architectural legacy. Colours are neutral, textures are sod, and all materials are harmonised throughout - creating a sophisticated effect. Curving walls further enhance the flow of the space, adding a timeless yet graceful quality to each room. A magnificent floating staircase is a highlight within Bentley Home’s penthouse design concept. Each corner of both the indoor and outdoor penthouse space offers a sanctuary of elegance, light and luxury.

This conceptual design has been created to inspire customers, and the furniture and interior design services are available for Bentley Residences customers to access.

AT HOME IN BENTLEY RESIDENCES

With access via the Dezervator – a patented vehicle elevator – penthouse residents can arrive home to the top storey without even getting out of the car, with in-unit, glass- ensconced garages and EV charging points for up to seven cars, making it the perfect home for car collectors. The building itself features a host of amenities, including: a wellness centre, a spa, a games room, a whisky bar, cigar lounge, cinema, a pet spa, a beauty salon, and exclusive residents-only restaurant and dining concepts. 2.4 acres of beach, a lushly landscaped beach club, oceanfront pool deck, complete with beachfront cabanas grace the front of the property. The development is set to complete in 2028.

The starting price for Penthouse is 37.5 Million (USD), with Bentley Home interior design services as an optional extra.

Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors, renowned for its unparalleled luxury, seamlessly combines generations of fine cradsmanship with engineering expertise and cutting-edge design. Bentley has evolved over the decades, channelling its brand DNA into new realms of contemporary luxury lifestyle. By collaborating with masterful cradspeople, engineers, and designers, Bentley now extends its ethos into luxury furniture, architecture, and exclusive experiences, offering the ultimate in personalised self-expression and exclusivity to the world’s most discerning clientele.

Dezer Development

Dezer Development was founded in 1970 by creative and innovative real estate visionary, Michael Dezer. With the involvement of his son, Gil Dezer, President of Dezer Development, the company has grown to encompass unique and strategic holdings in New York, Florida, and Las Vegas over the past 45 years. Today, with just over 27 oceanfront Floridian acres, Dezer Development has arguably one of the largest holdings of beachfront property owned and developable in the state. Dezer Development’s branded real estate portfolio includes Porsche Design Tower, and Residences by Armani/Casa and now, Bentley Residences. Generating an unprecedented response from a broad range of local, national, and international buyers, the prolific developer has successfully sold over 2,700 units and generated over

$3.6 billion in sales.

Luxury Living Group

Luxury Living Group is leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury furniture for some of the most important brands on the international scene: Versace, Dolce&Gabbana, Trussardi, Bentley Motors, Bugatti, as well as its own brand, Luxence Luxury Living. A success story marked by cradsmanship, experimentation, and fine materials. The Luxury Living Group collections are the result of meticulous production processes: the attention to detail and cradsmanship enhance creativity, elegance and design, always balancing tradition and innovation. A journey through the creation of furniture and accessories of excellent workmanship that at every stage, from the conception to the production of the prototype and the creation of the final item, exalts the Made in Italy values.

