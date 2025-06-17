Knight Closes US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility with NBC

MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or “the Company”), a pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into a revolving credit facility (“the Credit Facility”), with National Bank of Canada (NBC).

Knight has withdrawn C$60 million from the Credit Facility to fund a portion of the Paladin acquisition. The Credit Facility provides Knight with an initial borrowing limit of up to US$50 million, which is mainly intended to support the Company's growth strategy and may also be used for working capital and other corporate purposes. The revolving credit facility is secured, and has an initial term of 3 years, which can be extended annually by an additional one-year terms. In addition, NBC has launched a syndication process, and it is expected that the size of the credit facility will be increased to US$100 million plus an accordion of US$50M within the next 6 months.

The credit facility can be drawn in USD or CAD at the SOFR or CORRA rate plus an applicable margin between 1.25% to 2.75% depending on Knight’s debt leverage. Knight will pay stand-by fees for the undisbursed portion of the credit facility. In addition, the Credit Facility includes certain customary financial and non-financial covenants that the Company must maintain over the period of the agreement.

“The Credit Facility allows us to leverage the strength of our operations as well as our balance sheet to ensure that we have the capacity to continue to transact and execute on our mission to acquire, in-license, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products in Latin America and Canada,” said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

"We are pleased with this financial partnership with NBC. The facility is expected to be at least US$100 million and will optimize our capital structure. It provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue acquisition opportunities and ensures we have necessary funding to support the growth of our business,” said Arvind Utchanah, CFO of Knight Therapeutics Inc.

A copy of the Credit Facility agreement will be available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight’s Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact: Knight Therapeutics Inc. Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344 F: 514.481.4116 Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

