OnTerra Systems Announces New Consulting & Software Development Services Offerings

DENVER, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTerra Systems (www.OnTerraSystems.com), a web mapping technologies provider and reseller, today announced new consulting & software development services offerings for Bing Maps, Azure Maps, and HERE Maps.

OnTerra Systems will offer a wide range of affordable, efficient development services and consulting, including:

Architectural / Software & Application Design Services

Project Management Using “Agile” Methodologies

Bing Maps, Azure Maps, and HERE Maps Technology & Features Design

Mapping and Geospatial Development & Implementation

Mapping and Geospatial Migration Planning & Development

Proof-of-Concept (POC) Development

Rapid Project Startup / Project Jumpstart Services



The availability of these consulting & software development services from OnTerra Systems is particularly timely. Free accounts for Bing Maps for Enterprise will be discontinued by Microsoft in June of 2025. Those organizations using the free version of Bing Maps for Enterprise will first need guidance on the best alternatives – as well as actual deployment of the migration. As a long-time Microsoft reseller and software solutions provider, OnTerra Systems is uniquely qualified to provide consulting and services for migration away from the free version of Bing Maps for Enterprise.

In addition, Bing Maps for Enterprise will be completely retired as of June 2028. At that time, users of Bing Maps for Enterprise must migrate off that platform and to a new one, or solutions they’ve developed using Bing Maps for Enterprise will no longer work. OnTerra Systems is available to help organizations plan for the migration off Bing Maps for Enterprise and can provide recommendations for solutions that can immediately save businesses & non-profits money. For any business or non-profit that would like to lower their costs of using a mapping platform for enterprise solutions or products they’ve developed, it is worth considering a transition to a new platform sooner than June of 2028.

Three Affordable Pricing Options For OnTerra Systems’ Consulting & Software Development Services Related To Bing Maps For Enterprise, Azure Maps & HERE Maps

OnTerra Systems offers 3 options for obtaining Bing Maps for Enterprise migration consulting and/or software solution development services:

Option 1: Straight Hourly Services

OnTerra Systems can provide Bing Maps for Enterprise migration consulting services – as well as other consulting and software solution development services on a straight hourly basis. To begin the process, OnTerra Systems works with customers to determine the scope of the project and then provides an estimate.

Option 2: OnTerra Systems “Jumpstart” Package

OnTerra Systems offers a “Jumpstart” Package that includes up to 5 hours of project management and solution architecture design, and up to 40 hours of solution development time.

Option 3: Bing Maps for Enterprise Migration Consulting Package

This option includes project assessment and development of a project plan and budget to accomplish an organization’s Bing Maps for Enterprise migration goals. From the initial assessment, OnTerra Systems develops a project plan, a budget, and a timeline. This work typically ranges between 10-30 hours.



“As long-time web mapping and geospatial services experts and long-time Microsoft resellers, OnTerra Systems is uniquely qualified to provide software services and consulting related to general web mapping, geospatial solutions, route optimization solutions, and Bing Maps for Enterprise migration strategies before Microsoft retires Bing Maps for Enterprise,” said OnTerra Systems CEO Steve Milroy.



About OnTerra Systems

Founded in 2005, OnTerra Systems is a mapping software company that offers affordable access to traditionally expensive web mapping technologies. OnTerra Systems’ web mapping technology offerings include powerful, affordable RouteSavvy route planning software, basic and advanced route optimization APIs, aerial imagery with MapSavvy.com, and licensing of web map platforms and related consulting and systems integration. For more information, visit: www.OnTerraSystems.com

