Vaunt Projects 85% Sequential Growth in Subscription Sale as Demand Surges

ATLANTA, GA, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaunt, the spontaneous private aviation platform operated by Volato Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SOAR), today announced projected Q2 2025 subscription sales between $700,000 and $800,000—potentially doubling the first quarter and continuing a rapid growth trajectory that began in late 2024.

This performance builds on subscription sales of $389,000 in Q1 2025. The continued acceleration underscores growing demand for Vaunt’s one-of-a-kind private flight experiences and its ability to convert engagement into recurring revenue.

“This isn’t just a short-term spike in activity. It reflects a maturing business with real pull. We’re seeing early signs of increasing demand in line with our model—and each new operator expands that opportunity,” said Tim Graves, VP of Marketing & Operations at Vaunt.

Vaunt’s momentum is fueled by its expanding operator network, broader inventory of light and midsize jets, and innovative features like the “Complete the Trip” booking tool and its Cabin Plus membership tier. Since expanding its partnership with JetVia and doubling platform capacity in Q1 2025, Vaunt is gaining attention as a fresh entrant in the U.S. private aviation market

Positioned to Monetize What Others Leave Empty

Vaunt’s business model uniquely benefits both sides of the aviation market:

Operators gain incremental revenue by filling empty legs with zero disruption to core operations.

Members gain access to spontaneous, story-worthy flights at a fraction of traditional charter costs.

This win-win framework is supported by a tech-forward, asset-light model that has already generated over $1.5 million in annualized recurring revenue, 100,000+ downloads, and nearly 600 completed flights in 2024.

About Vaunt

Vaunt, a Volato Group company, is redefining private aviation with its spontaneous flight platform offering deeply discounted access to empty-leg flights. Designed for adventure-seeking travelers and frequent flyers alike, Vaunt gives members the ability to seize last-minute opportunities and fly private without the price tag of traditional charter. All flights are operated by DOT/FAA-authorized air carriers.

About Volato

Volato (NYSE American: SOAR) is a private aviation company advancing the industry through proprietary software, strategic aircraft monetization, and on-demand flight access. Its Vaunt platform and Mission Control software exemplify Volato’s commitment to scalable, tech-driven aviation solutions that enhance both customer experience and operational efficiency. Learn more at www.flyvolato.com.

