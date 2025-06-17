CHO Plus Selected for 2025 BioTools Innovator Accelerator Program

Biomanufacturing Technology Developer Joins Top-Tier Global Cohort Competing for $300,000 in Cash Awards

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privately-held CHO Plus, Inc., a leading developer of biopharmaceutical manufacturing technology, announced its selection for the 2025 BioTools Innovator Accelerator, the first and only program focused exclusively on life science tools and diagnostics companies. Chosen from over 400 applicants, CHO Plus is among just 31 startups to earn a spot in this year’s prestigious cohort.

BioTools Innovator provides a four-month accelerator program offering tailored mentorship from senior industry leaders, investor exposure, and networking opportunities with peers and experts across the global life science community. At the end of the program, companies will compete for $300,000 in non-dilutive cash prizes.

“We are honored to be recognized among the most promising innovators in life science tools and diagnostics,” said Lawrence Forman, Founder and CEO of CHO Plus, Inc. “This opportunity will help us accelerate the development and commercialization of our high-productivity cell lines for biologics production. We’re excited to engage with industry mentors, and to connect with peers as part of the BioTools Innovator ecosystem.”

CHO Plus was also selected with nine other companies to participate in the VANGUARD Accelerator, a joint initiative with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support companies advancing medical countermeasures for public health emergencies. VANGUARD is a joint initiative between BioTools Innovator and BARDA, part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to support startups in deploying innovative medical countermeasures that enhance the U.S.’s readiness for public health emergencies.*

As part of the BioTools Innovator 2025 program CHO Plus will participate in a series of events, including the Innovator Summit (June 24–26 in Mountain View, CA), pitch opportunities, and a final Capstone Event where companies will compete for a share of $300,000 in non-dilutive funding.

*This project has been supported in whole or in part with funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under agreement number 75A50124C00034.

About CHO Plus, Inc.

CHO Plus, a privately held company, was founded in 2014 with the mission of increasing the productivity of cells used for manufacturing life-saving therapeutic agents for treating human disease. CHO Plus has patents granted and pending for several different technologies in over ten jurisdictions around the world.

Current CHO Plus studies demonstrate that our engineered CHO cells produce up to 10-fold more therapeutic antibodies than un-engineered cells and our engineered HEK-293 cells produce up to 20-fold more AAV vectors, with up to 55% full capsids before purification. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, the company is committed to advancing production of therapeutic proteins and gene therapy vectors to address a wide range of clinical conditions.

About BioTools Innovator

BioTools Innovator (BTI), based in Los Angeles, advances cutting-edge research and improves human health by accelerating the growth of life science tools and diagnostics startups. Powered by MedTech Innovator, the world’s largest accelerator for medical technology companies, BTI supports early-stage and emerging growth companies through mentorship, visibility, and non-dilutive funding opportunities.

