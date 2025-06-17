Volpi Foods’ Snack Cups Receive 2025 Mindful Award For “Snack Innovation of the Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Mindful Companies, Services and Products Within the Packaged Goods Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Mindful Awards Program, an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods, today announced that Volpi Foods , the St. Louis-based, 4th-generation family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, has won “Snack Innovation of the Year” for their Snack Cups in the 7th annual awards program.

Volpi Foods’ new Snack Cups cater to on-the-go and health-conscious consumers. Available in two varieties - Fontina Cheese with Genoa Salame and Cheddar Cheese with Uncured Pepperoni - the recyclable (#5), portable snacks deliver 13 grams of protein. Keto-friendly, the products' clean and natural ingredients are also free from nitrates, nitrites, and artificial additives.

The Cheddar Cheese and Uncured Pepperoni cup includes cheese made from pasteurized milk, Cheese Cultures, salt, enzymes, and Annatto. The high-grade Pepperoni has been formulated with Pork, Sea Salt, Spices, Paprika, Sugar, Natural Flavoring, Sunflower Oil, and Starter Culture. Meanwhile, the Fontina Cheese and Genoa Salame option is crafted with Fontina Cheese made with pasteurized milk, Cheese Cultures, Sea Salt, and Enzymes, as well as Genoa Salame containing Pork, Sea Salt, Sugar, Pepper, Natural Flavoring, Garlic, and Starter Culture.

The Snack Cups’ innovative design allows consumers to take the charcuterie experience on the go. The two-ounce cups fit into car cupholders and complement busy lifestyles, and the practical packaging is also recyclable. Importantly, Volpi Foods is committed to quality and only uses Raised Responsibly™ Midwest Pork.

The demand for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) remains largely consistent and constant even as consumer preferences evolve and change. The CPG market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,476.3 billion between 2024 and 2029. In 2025, sustainability is the CPG sector’s newest consideration along with health-conscious consumer-driven trends and a shift toward e-commerce. With consumers relying more heavily on third party validation when making new purchasing decisions, the Mindful Awards help brands and services stand out by showcasing products and services that represent the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious innovations. All nominations have been evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry.

“Every bite of these Volpi Foods Snack Cups reflects the exceptional taste and standards the brand is known for. More than ever before, as we truly understand the importance of protein to our bodily systems, there’s a massive demand for convenient, healthy snacks that don't sacrifice taste. Whether packing a lunch for the office or grabbing a quick snack for your kid before sports practice, convenient snacks for all ages provide sustained energy,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. “Volpi Foods Snack Cups strike the perfect balance of protein, flavor, and portability, making them a game-changer for individuals with an active and busy lifestyle. What truly sets them apart is Volpi’s dedication to allowing consumers to enjoy a guilt-free snack without compromising flavor or nutrition. Congratulations on winning ‘Snack Innovation of the Year!’”

The 2025 Mindful Awards winners range from groundbreaking food and beverage products to sustainable household solutions, redefining consumer experiences worldwide. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies all over the world whose innovations enhance daily living, promote sustainability, and improve quality of life.

“As a leader in craft charcuterie, Volpi Foods aims to elevate the snacking experience for shoppers with nutrient-rich, high-protein, and minimally processed options. Recognizing the growing demand for high-protein, ready-to-eat options, we are proud to introduce our Snack Cups which offer a convenient, satisfying solution for busy lifestyles,” said Lorenza Pasetti, CEO of Volpi Foods. “We’re so grateful to the Mindful Awards for this recognition. We’ll continue to fulfill our mission of meeting our customers at every stage of their charcuterie journey by exploring new ways to elevate our selection of premium sliced meats and snacks in order to align with evolving consumer tastes.”

About Mindful Awards

The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage, Snacks, Supplements, Home, and Personal Care. Our mission is to bring awareness to the benefits of mindfulness and its impact on society as a whole. We believe that through mindfulness, we can create a more compassionate and sustainable world. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.

About Volpi Foods

Founded in St. Louis in 1902, Volpi Foods is a fourth-generation, family-owned producer of award-winning charcuterie available in retailers nationwide. Slow-cured in small batches, non-GMO, gluten-free and never frozen, every product is free from nitrates, nitrites, or growth hormones. Volpi Foods is proud to preserve the ancient tradition of dry curing meat by hand, partners only with local farmers to source meat that is Raised Responsibly™ and still operates the oldest salumeria in America. To learn more, visit VolpiFoods.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Mindful Awards

travis@mindfulawards.com

949.667.4475

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.