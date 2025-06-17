Coralogix Surpasses $1B Valuation and Unveils Industry’s First AI Agent That Extends Observability Value Across the Enterprise

“Olly” Enables Both Technical and Non-Technical Users to Access Observability Insights, Unifying Business and Engineering Around Shared Goals and Data-Driven Decisions

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its $115M funding round announced today, Coralogix, a leading full-stack observability platform provider, today introduced “Olly,” an AI agent designed to extend the value of observability across the enterprise. Olly enables anyone, from product managers to business leaders, to interact with observability data and get real-time, actionable answers.

With its newest round of funding, the company surpasses a $1 billion valuation, driven by strong customer growth and increasing demand for scalable observability. The funding is fueling the global rollout and commercialization of Olly and will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of observability innovation.

Observability is at a turning point. Traditionally used by engineers to troubleshoot systems, it’s now poised to become a strategic asset for the entire enterprise. Olly redefines what observability can be in the AI era, going beyond logs, metrics, and traces to deliver contextual answers, automate root cause analysis, and proactively surface opportunities and risks. By fusing advanced AI with deep telemetry data, Olly transforms observability from a reactive tool into an intelligent, always-on assistant that empowers teams across functions to drive faster, smarter decisions.

Coralogix’s streaming architecture, which processes data in real time as it’s transmitted, enables the platform to deliver observability at scale, speed, and efficiency that legacy alternatives can’t match. This foundation, combined with Coralogix’s acquisition of AI observability and guardrails innovator Aporia, has established the company’s platform as the first to observe AI as a distinct stack. As enterprises rapidly deploy AI projects, Coralogix’s AI Center evaluates GenAI models and ensures they perform reliably, delivering accurate results while minimizing risks.

Olly is an agentic AI system designed not just to surface alerts from all of the telemetry data that Coralogix observes, but to answer questions and guide action. Users can ask questions ranging from precise prompts like “What is wrong with the payment flow?” or “Why do some users struggle with logging in?” to more holistic questions like “Which service is frustrating our users the most?” Though easy to phrase, these prompts give users access to deep system-level understanding without requiring manual investigation or specialized knowledge.

Olly’s key benefits include:

Olly's key benefits include:

Efficient Telemetry Search and Reduced Mean Time to Repair (MTTR):



Replacing the multi-step process of telemetry filtering and browsing, Olly offers a streamlined, prompt-driven interface to quickly identify the “why” behind system failures and all other actions taken in a company's application or system. Instant Root Cause Identification: By consolidating and interpreting logs, metrics, and traces, Olly saves engineers valuable time and eliminates the need for manual analysis.



By consolidating and interpreting logs, metrics, and traces, Olly saves engineers valuable time and eliminates the need for manual analysis. Guided Recommendations: Rather than attempting to solve each problem directly, Olly focuses on fast, accurate error detection and diagnostics. It offers guidance and suggested fixes for common issues, giving teams the confidence to address problems while retaining full control over the resolution process.

“Olly is more than just an observability tool; it’s an intelligent assistant that empowers employees to gain full access to all their data and make better decisions,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO, Coralogix.

“AI is not just part of the future; we believe it's the foundation of it,” said Yoni Farin, co-founder and CTO of Coralogix. “That’s why we’ve made a bold, foundational change to embed AI into the core of our platform.”

General availability is slated for early Q3 2025. To learn more, visit Olly.new or www.coralogix.com .

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a full-stack observability platform that enables businesses to monitor and manage data in real time, providing instant insights without the need for indexing. The platform supports Log Analytics, application performance monitoring (APM), security information and event management (SIEM), real user monitoring (RUM), and infrastructure monitoring, offering complete visibility into AI performance, security, and governance in a single solution. Coralogix offers a simple pricing model based on data volume, along with world-class support that ensures rapid response times and swift resolutions. To learn more, visit www.coralogix.com .

