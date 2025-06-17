Coralogix Raises $115M E Round at $1B+ Valuation to Advance AI-Powered Observability

Adds Fuel to Massive Growth and AI Investment to Bridge Engineering Execution with Business Outcomes

BOSTON, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coralogix, a leading full-stack observability platform provider, today announced a $115 million Series E funding round. The round was led by NewView Capital, a California-based venture growth firm, with participation of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) and NextEquity, the venture firm founded by former Apple executives Avie Tevanian and Fred Anderson. The round brings Coralogix’s valuation to over $1 billion.

All existing investors -- including Advent International, Brighton Park Capital, Revaia, Greenfield Partners, Red Dot Capital Partners, O.G. Tech, Joule Capital Partners, and Maor Investments -- also returned to support Coralogix’s continued growth and leadership in AI observability.

Coralogix today announced its new AI agent Olly, the centerpiece of the company’s initiative to extend the value of observability across the enterprise. While traditional observability tools have helped DevOps teams diagnose and troubleshoot system behavior, Olly takes a fundamentally different, agentic approach - actively guiding users through questions, surfacing insights, and recommending next steps. By allowing both technical and non-technical users to access Observability insights, Olly transforms observability into an intelligent system that drives better, faster decisions across the business.

The announcements follow the company’s December 2024 acquisition of Aporia, an AI observability and guardrails innovator; and the recent launch of Coralogix AI Center, the first AI observability platform that provides insights not only into performance, but also the quality, security and governance of its responses.

“This funding round accelerates our momentum and helps us push the boundaries of AI-driven observability, enabling smarter decisions and faster innovation across the business,” said Ariel Assaraf, CEO and Co-founder of Coralogix.

“As we expand our full-stack Observability & Security platform, this round will help us in accelerating the building of the Coralogix AI research center where engineers are already working on how data will be accessed and analyzed in the future,” said Yoni Farin, CTO and Co-founder of Coralogix.

About Coralogix

Coralogix is a full-stack observability platform that enables businesses to monitor and manage data in real time, providing instant insights without the need for indexing. The platform supports Log Analytics, application performance monitoring (APM), security information and event management (SIEM), real user monitoring (RUM), and infrastructure monitoring, offering complete visibility into AI performance, security, and governance in a single solution. Coralogix offers a simple pricing model based on data volume, along with world-class support that ensures rapid response times and swift resolutions. To learn more, visit www.coralogix.com .

