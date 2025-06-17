Totaligent Launches New Engineering Sprint Process and Delivers Key UX & Infrastructure Improvements

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (OTCPK: TGNT), a leader in digital marketing, today announced a major milestone in its product development journey: the successful onboarding of a new technical leadership team and the adoption of a structured, bi-weekly sprint process. These advancements mark a significant leap forward in Totaligent’s mission to deliver a reliable, modern, and user-centric business intelligence platform.

Over the past month, Totaligent has welcomed key engineering hires including a Lead Backend Developer and a Full-Stack Developer with a strong focus on UI/UX. The team has initiated foundational improvements aimed at elevating both the user experience and infrastructure stability.

Recent Highlights:

Infrastructure Reliability: Critical issues with SMS and email campaign delivery have been identified and addressed. SMS functionality is now fully operational, and email capabilities are in the final stages of quality assurance.

UI/UX Modernization: Early-stage design enhancements include a refreshed login experience, simplified registration flows, and a newly redesigned dashboard—making campaign creation and management more intuitive than ever.

Codebase Familiarization: The engineering team completed an in-depth analysis of the existing system architecture, incorporating key insights from legacy contributors. This lays the groundwork for confident, accelerated feature development.

Structured Sprint Development: The launch of a bi-weekly sprint cycle brings discipline, transparency, and measurable momentum to product progress, enabling more timely updates and bug fixes.

“With the foundational understanding of the platform now in place, the next 30 days will bring more strategic and visible improvements,” said Nicolas Caridi, President of Totaligent. “We’re focused on enhancing the core user experience, improving platform stability, and positioning Totaligent as a scalable, client-ready solution in the business intelligence space.”

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Totaligent

In the coming month, Totaligent aims to continue this forward momentum with an ambitious agenda:

Deliver a fully modernized site design that enhances user navigation and usability.

Ensure the platform is consistently demo-ready across all customer touchpoints.

Strengthen internal engineering autonomy to drive faster, more independent innovation.

Develop a strategic product roadmap, with plans to further integrate Artificial Intelligence for smarter scalability and adaptability in a fast-evolving market.

Totaligent remains committed to delivering an enterprise-grade platform that empowers users with actionable insights and seamless campaign management.

For more information on Totaligent’s growing team and groundbreaking marketing platform, visit www.totaligent.com .

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a cutting-edge AI-powered digital marketing platform that revolutionizes audience targeting, engagement, and conversion. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-time consumer insights, Totaligent empowers businesses to execute highly precise, fraud-free marketing campaigns. Its platform seamlessly integrates Email, SMS, Social Media, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (PPC) into a single, automated ecosystem. With industry-leading cybersecurity measures and an AI-driven Data Management System, Totaligent provides a smarter, more efficient way to connect with real consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including expectations for future revenues, earnings, and company direction, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These include market conditions, technology adoption, competitive dynamics, and availability of financing.

Totaligent, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

ir@totaligent.com

https://www.totaligent.com/investors/

Ben Hansel

(720) 288-8495

