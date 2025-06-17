SWITCHED AT DEATH: The Retirement Home People are Dying to get into!





Multiple Film Festival Award-Winning Comedy Film Available Worldwide on Major VOD Streaming Platforms and NOW Finally Available in Canada on Vimeo on Demand!

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Invasion Studios , in association with High Star Entertainment , announce the highly anticipated Canadian streaming release of Switched at Death, a new comedy feature that has captured audiences and judges alike, winning over a dozen film festival awards. Written, Produced and Directed by award winning Canadian filmmaker and comedian David Merry. Switched at Death stars a fantastic ensemble all Canadian cast including Alex Kolanko, Meeland Nicola, Jamie Sherman and Lawrene Denkers. It's the story of a self-centered computer analyst who after his wife kicks him out of the house, moves into the retirement home of the only person he hasn't pissed off, his wife's grandmother. Soon he uncovers a sinister enterprise, forcing him to try and save his new friends and marriage without getting himself killed.

Switched at Death: Trailer

Winner “Best Comedy Film” and “Best First Time Director” at the 2023 New York International Film Awards, 2024 Los Angeles Film Awards, 2024 Rome International Movie Awards and the 2024 Madrid International Movie Awards.

David Merry is the President and managing partner of Home Invasion Studios and for over 30 years has performed his comedy/magic around the world, over 7000 shows and 54 countries at the latest count. He is a multiple nominee at the Canadian Comedy awards and is a member of the Writers Guild of Canada.

STREAMING RELEASE Info :

Released Worldwide by: Random Media, Hollywood

Director: David Merry

Writers: David Merry, Marty Putz, Cathy Merry

Producer: Bruno Marino

Music: Carlos Lopes

Running Time: 141 minutes // Production Year: 2023

Audio Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Rating: TV-PG

Availability/Price: The Video on Demand release debuted widely beginning 10/08/24. It is available on major platforms around the world including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Tubi TV, YouTube TV, Google TVOD, Dish Network, ShowMe TV, Hoopla and more. Price varies by format, own-rent options and platform.

NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA ON VIMEO ON DEMAND

Social Media :

IMDB

PRESS KIT COMPLETE PHOTOS/ARTWORK

& BACKGROUND INFO HERE:

Switched at Death Media

Official Website

Switched at Death

PRESS CONTACTS and to request a DIGITAL SCREENER - or copies for media

Contact DAVID MERRY at Home Invasion Studios

© 2024 Switch at Death

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff000cb2-d261-4d99-b452-b740ed25e0f5

Switched at Death Graphic Movie Title Card

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.