Endogenex to Present Data on Endoscopic Procedure for Type 2 Diabetes at American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endogenex, a clinical-stage medical device company dedicated to improving outcomes in individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D), will present results from its REGENT-1 Australia clinical study at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85th Scientific Sessions, taking place in Chicago, June 20 – 23, 2025.

The REGENT-1 study assessed the safety and feasibility of the Endogenex Pulsed Electric Field System (the ReCET System) – an investigational, endoscopic outpatient procedure that uses non-thermal energy to treat the inflamed and dysfunctional tissue associated with type 2 diabetic duodenopathy – in the U.S. and Australia.

Presentations at ADA will include:

Pulsed Electric Field Induced Duodenal Re-Cellularization Impact on Insulin Sensitivity and Beta Cell Function: Results From REGENT-1, An Open-Label, Prospective Study in Type 2 Diabetes Presenter: Elif Ekinci, MBBS, PhD, FRACP Date/Time: June 22, 2025 / 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CST Location: West Hall, F1 McCormick Center



Effects of Energy Dosing on Safety and Efficacy in an Open-Label Study of Endoscopic Pulsed Electric Field Induced Electroporation in Type 2 Diabetes (REGENT-1 Trial) Presenter: David O’Neal, MD Date/Time: June 22, 2025 / 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm CST Location: West Hall, F1 McCormick Center



“As evidence continues to build around the duodenum’s role as a metabolic control center, we now recognize that many individuals with type 2 diabetes experience dysfunction rooted in diabetic duodenopathy,” said Dr. Chris Sorli, endocrinologist and Chief Medical Officer at Endogenex. “Targeting this pathology is a logical and compelling next step. We look forward to sharing new clinical data with the endocrinology community on a novel duodenal recellularization approach that may hold promise in slowing disease progression.”

About Endogenex™

Founded in partnership with Mayo Clinic, Endogenex is a medical technology company pioneering a new treatment for type 2 diabetes that targets what research now points to as a likely driver of the disease process: a damaged duodenum. The company’s novel, outpatient endoscopic procedure uses non-thermal pulsed electric fields (PEF) energy to treat inflamed and dysfunctional tissue associated with type 2 diabetic duodenopathy. A specialized Endogenex catheter delivers PEF to the mucosa and sub-mucosa duodenal tissue initiating the body’s natural process of cell regeneration. Endogenex’s goal is to restore the gut to a healthier state, helping patients do more than manage their symptoms — and potentially slow, or even stop, their disease progression. By following the science to the gut, Endogenex aims to redefine what’s possible for diabetes care.

For more information – including about the ReCET Study, which is currently enrolling new patients – please visit www.endogenex.com and www.recetstudy.com.

Media Inquiries:

Ashley Biladeau

Biladeau Consulting for Endogenex

ashley@biladeauconsulting.com

Krissy Wright

Chief Financial Officer

kwright@endogenex.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.