Five & Thrive Joins NVBDC’s MVO Task Force to Champion Quality of Life for Military Families

Keith King, CEO, NVBDC Lieutenant Colonel (Ret) Kathryn Poynton, Director, NVBDC MVO Task Force

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) recently welcomed its newest Military and Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force member, Five & Thrive. Five & Thrive is a grassroots initiative dedicated to strengthening military families by addressing the top five key quality-of-life issues: childcare, education, healthcare, housing, and spouse employment.The organization’s vision is to “foster a culture where all military families can thrive”—recognizing that family readiness directly impacts military readiness, recruitment, retention, and resilience.“Each of us has experienced the unique challenges that come with military life. Five & Thrive is our way of turning those struggles into action—and creating a culture where military families are seen, supported, and set up to succeed,” said Pam Peterson, Director of Community Engagement, Five & Thrive.A shared commitment to strengthening military and Veteran communities made joining the NVBDC MVO Task Force a natural fit.“Both of our organizations are dedicated to supporting Veteran and military communities, especially through economic empowerment and resource sharing,” Peterson added. “By collaborating, Five & Thrive can help broaden awareness about Veteran business certification and create meaningful connections that support Veteran entrepreneurs, while supporting community resilience for Veterans and their families.”Five & Thrive supports all branches of the military, including active duty, Guard, Reserve, and Veteran families. Through their monthly SITREP newsletter, digital resource toolkits, and signature events like the One in a Million Walk/Run Challenge and QX Convos, the organization connects families to trusted information, spotlights real stories, and advocates for meaningful policy change. Their Thrive Guides, tailored to each military branch, offer practical, location-specific solutions that help military families navigate everyday challenges with confidence and clarity.The NVBDC MVO Task Force is dedicated to creating strategic alliances with organizations that serve the military and Veteran community. By working together, these partnerships help amplify certification awareness, provide access to corporate contracting opportunities, and support long-term economic advancement for Veterans.For more information on Five & Thrive, visit fiveandthrive.org.About the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC)NVBDC is the leading Veteran-owned business certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. It was formed to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for Veteran-owned businesses of all sizes and in all industries. NVBDC ensures the existence of valid documentation for Veterans’ status, ownership, and operational control, giving customers and clients peace of mind that they are working with a valid Veteran-owned business.Additional information can be found at nvbdc.org.About the NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success. Additional information can be found at nvbdctaskforce.org.Media Contact:Hannah Waldrep(586) 665-9020hwaldrep@nvbdc.orgMVO Task Force Contact:Kathy Poynton(703) 282-6862kpoynton@nvbdc.org

