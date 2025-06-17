ReversingLabs Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Annual List Recognizes The Businesses Setting The Standard For Workplace Success And Awards Excellence In Company Culture

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs, the trusted name in file and software security, today announced it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.

This year’s list, featured on Inc.com , is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. ReversingLabs is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

“Protecting organizations from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats is our mission—but it’s our people who make it possible,” Kathleen Deshields, Senior Vice President, Human Resources. “Being named one of Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces is a testament to the company’s success in creating a collaborative work environment where every day passionate people are excited and empowered to solve real-world problems, grow their skills, and celebrate our success together.”

ReversingLabs mission is to secure every business by building trust and assurance across every digital asset – from software to containers, virtual machines, AI/ML, and files. It offers software supply chain security, third-party cyber risk management, advanced malware analysis, and threat intelligence through its Spectra Assure, Spectra Intelligence, Spectra Analyze, and Spectra Detect solutions.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com .

