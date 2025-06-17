Submit Release
Antalpha Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

SINGAPORE, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Antalpha Platform Holding Company (“Antalpha” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ANTA), a leading fintech platform serving the Bitcoin mining ecosystem, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

“Antalpha is off to a great start in 2025 with first quarter revenue growing 41% and net income growing 423% year over year. The scalability of Antalpha Prime’s fintech platform has enabled us to grow profitability faster than revenue. On top of our strong core business, the Company is exploring new areas of digital asset lending, including enabling our partners to provide Ethereum-collateralized loans and our clients to finance GPUs for AI inference computing,” said Paul Liang, chief financial officer of Antalpha.

First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

    Three Months Ended March 31,    
(US dollars in millions, unaudited)   2024   2025   % Change
Total Revenue   $ 9.65     $ 13.60       41 %
Net Income   $ 0.28     $ 1.46       423 %
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $ 0.51     $ 2.49       392 %
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)*     5 %     18 %        
                         
      As of March 31,          
(US dollars in billions, unaudited)     2024       2025       % Change 
Supply Chain Loans Outstanding   $ 0.48     $ 0.58       22 %
Bitcoin Loans Outstanding   $ 0.60     $ 1.19       98 %
Total Loans Outstanding   $ 1.08     $ 1.77       64 %
                         

* For more information regarding adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, see “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”

Business Highlights

  • Antalpha has purchased approximately US$20 million in XAUt to date, as part of its digital gold treasury strategy. This creates a strategic hedge against macroeconomic volatility and further strengthen the resilience of the collateral pool of the Company. The Company is unique in the deployment of a gold treasury strategy, in that it is synergistic to its core business. Acquiring digital gold will not only improve Antalpha’s risk management, it will also pave the way for expansion into new businesses.
  • The Company raised US$56.7 million gross proceeds, from the issuance of 4.4 million shares through its IPO on NASDAQ on May 14, 2025. As a strategic investor, Tether purchased 1.9 million shares, representing 8.1% of the Company’s ordinary shares immediately after the IPO, from the IPO offering.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Total revenue was US$13.6 million, increasing 41% year over year.

  • Tech platform fee (on Bitcoin loans) was US$3.5 million, increasing 286% year over year.
  • Tech financing fee (on supply chain loans) was US$10.1 million, increasing 15% year over year.

Operating expenses totaled US$12.4 million, increasing 30% year over year.

  • Funding cost was $6.6 million, increasing 18% year over year.
  • Non-funding operating expenses were US$5.8 million, increasing 47% year over year, primarily due to an increase in labor expenses, professional services and share-based compensation.

Operating income was US$1.2 million, compared to US$0.1 million for the same period last year, reflecting the scalability of the Antalpha Prime platform.

Net income was $1.5 million, increasing 423% year-over-year. Non-GAAP net income was US$1.8 million, increasing 554% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $2.5 million, increasing 392% year-over-year. For more information regarding non-GAAP net income and adjusted EBITDA, see “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”

Financial Guidance
For the second quarter of 2025, Antalpha expects revenues to be between US$16 million and US$17 million, representing a growth rate of 40% to 50% year over year, assuming Bitcoin price remains at the $100,000 level.

The above forecast is based on the current market conditions and reflects Antalpha’s current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Conference Call Information
Antalpha’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. on June 17, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. It will automatically direct you to the registration page of "Q1 2025 Antalpha Earnings Conference Call". Please follow the steps to enter your registration details, then click "Register". Upon registration, you will be provided with the dial-in number, the passcode, and your unique access PIN. This information will also be emailed to you in a calendar invite.

For registration, please click: 
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0bcb89f8f5d548dd9cbb0600510464f1

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.antalpha.com.

Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to financial measures presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Antalpha evaluates non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

The Company believes these adjustments eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or non-recurring items that the Company believes complements management’s understanding of its ongoing operational results. However, non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in its industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Antalpha will continually evaluate the usefulness of such metrics. The Company believe that non-GAAP measures may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and with how management views its financial performance.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) represents net income before interest (if non-operating), taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses. Its funding cost is an operating item and a significant component of its business. As such, it is not excluded from adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents the ratio between adjusted EBITDA and revenue.

Non-GAAP net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income before share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”

About Antalpha
Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. As the primary lending partner of Bitmain, Antalpha offers Bitcoin supply chain and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in USD, except for shares data, unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31,
2024 2025 
Revenue    
Technology financing fee 8,735,121 10,080,373
Technology platform fee 911,405 3,516,114
Total revenue 9,646,526 13,596,487
Operating expenses    
Funding cost 5,583,985 6,566,046
Technology and development 1,198,379 1,285,360
Sales and marketing 872,113 972,816
General and administrative 1,682,482 3,145,642
Other cost 237,414 448,910
Total operating expenses 9,574,373 12,418,774
Operating income 72,153 1,177,713
Non-operating income(i) 287,300 706,288
Income before income tax 359,453 1,884,001
Income tax expense 81,057 428,148
Net income 278,396 1,455,853
Weighted average number of ordinary shares    
Basic* 19,250,000 19,250,000
Diluted* 19,250,000 21,826,667
Earnings per share    
Basic* 0.01 0.08
Diluted* 0.01 0.07

*Giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split effected on April 18, 2025.
(i) Non-operating income includes other income and fair value change on crypto assets and liabilities.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in USD, unaudited)

    As of December 31,   As of March 31,
    2024   2025
Assets                
Cash and cash equivalents     5,926,655       2,438,894  
Crypto assets held (including USDC)     60,952,988       53,831,765  
Accounts receivable     4,091,740       5,332,230  
Amounts due from related parties     2,123,933       3,523,014  
Loan receivables, current     300,701,527       385,451,505  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     4,265,800       4,310,603  
Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, current     665,966,988       600,533,009  
Total current assets     1,044,029,631       1,055,421,020  
                 
Deferred tax assets     1,218,845       923,043  
Loan receivables, non-current     128,166,851       192,559,409  
Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, non-current     71,040,098       159,170,468  
Investment     5,814,162       5,814,162  
Other non-current assets(i)     4,372,642       3,550,039  
Total non-current assets     210,612,598       362,017,121  
Total assets     1,254,642,229       1,417,438,141  
                 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                
Amounts due to related parties     7,820,838       11,335,614  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(ii)     9,074,568       7,120,268  
Loan payables due to related party, current     279,445,336       397,600,624  
Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, current     693,852,753       600,562,518  
Total current liabilities     990,193,495       1,016,619,024  
                 
Loan payables due to related party, non-current     128,166,851       192,559,409  
Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, non-current     88,943,818       159,170,468  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current     953,821       885,059  
Total non-current liabilities     218,064,490       352,614,936  
Total liabilities     1,208,257,985       1,369,233,960  
                 
Total shareholders’ equity     46,384,244       48,204,181  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity     1,254,642,229       1,417,438,141  

 

(i) Other non-current assets include deferred offering costs, property and equipment and right-of-use assets.
(ii) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities include accrued liabilities, other payables and the current portion of lease liabilities.


Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
(in USD, unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31,
2024   2025  
Operating income 72,153   1,177,713  
Add: Share-based compensation expenses -   364,083  
Operating income (non-GAAP) 72,153   1,541,796  
     
Net income 278,396   1,455,853  
Add: Share-based compensation expenses -   364,083  
Net income (non-GAAP) 278,396   1,819,936  
Add: Income tax expense 81,057   428,148  
Add: depreciation and amortization expense 146,978   242,146  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) 506,431   2,490,230  
Revenue 9,646,526   13,596,487  
Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) 5 % 18 %

