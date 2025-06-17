Microbix Attending & Presenting at Asia Pacific POC 2025

Showcasing Global Utility of its QAPs at Point-of-Care Testing Conference

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, OTCQX: MBXBF, Microbix®), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it is attending and presenting at the 2nd Asia Pacific Conference on Point of Care Testing for Infectious Diseases, taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from 19 to 21 June, 2025 (“POC 2025”). At POC 2025, Microbix will be presenting a poster of results about the global utility of its quality assessment products (“QAPs™”) for supporting point-of-care testing (“POCT”) around the world.

POC 2025 brings together leading experts, healthcare professionals and researchers from across the Asia Pacific to showcase innovations in POCT and implementation strategies, and to address challenges with equitable access and healthcare system integration. POC 2025 also endeavors to enhance access to rapid diagnostic tools, particularly for infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, viral hepatitis, cervical cancer, sexually-transmitted infections, tuberculosis, malaria, antimicrobial resistance, and other key infections. Further information about POC 2025 is available at https://www.pocconference.com.au/

At POC 2025, Microbix will showcase its QAPs innovations for helping to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic tests, including for bacterial, viral, and parasitic diseases, and in multiple formats, including liquid-vials and on Copan® FLOQSwabs®. Additionally, Microbix will be presenting information about its QAPs that support point-of-care assays relating to infectious diseases of importance to the Asia Pacific region.

Such QAPs discussions will include Microbix’s presentation of a poster titled “ Addressing QC Challenges in Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Testing. ” This poster reviews the results of the usage of nearly 60,000 QAPs supporting SARS-CoV-2 tests across both antigen-based and molecular methods, gathered over three years from countries located from tropical to polar climates. The data demonstrate that Microbix FLOQSwab formatted QAPs provided reliable QMS support over the broadest possible range of usage settings. Such proven robust performance in extreme conditions helped lead to Microbix being selected as the key QC device for the recently-announced “EPICC” partnership for HPV elimination across the Indo-Pacific. Microbix is grateful for the support of American Proficiency Institute, Aurevia, and OneWorld Accuracy as customers and collaborators in the preparation of this Poster. The full poster will be made available at https://microbix.com following its being presented at POC 2025.

Phil Casselli, SVP Business Development at Microbix commented on the relevance of the poster results “This was really solid work, and with this data in hand we have scheduled discussions with diagnostics program managers and manufacturers attending the conference, and we hope to expand our role in more POCT programs and with more manufacturers of such systems.”

A complete listing of Microbix QAPs is available on its website and specific product enquiries, including those in the referenced poster, should be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues now targeting C$ 2.0 million or more per month. It enables the worldwide commercialization of diagnostic assays by making a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM™ for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

About EPICC, The Elimination Partnership in the Indo-Pacific for Cervical Cancer

EPICC is a consortium of leading Australian and global cancer research and implementation partners working with Ministries of Health in the Indo-Pacific to advance their cervical cancer elimination strategies. The EPICC consortium is led by the University of Sydney and includes the Kirby Institute, the Australian Centre for Cervical Cancer Prevention and Family Planning Australia. Please visit https://acpcc.org.au/acpcc-global/epicc/

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking information,” as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, discussion of POC 2025 or its objectives, the Poster, Microbix’s collaborators or their relevance, Microbix’s or others’ products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix’s judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information.

