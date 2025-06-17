Serco Awarded $105 Million Contract to Continue Supporting the U.S. Navy’s Amphibious Warfare Program Office

HERNDON, Virginia, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company was awarded a recompete contract to continue providing support to the U.S. Navy's Program Executive Office (PEO) Ships Amphibious Warfare Program Office (PMS 377). The five year contract, with an estimated value of $105 million, will allow Serco to continue providing a range of professional and technical services, including engineering and program management, test and evaluation, ship design management, and integrated logistics support to help the Navy manage the development, acquisition, and support of various amphibious warfare ships and systems.

"Serco is proud to continue our long-standing support as a trusted shipbuilding partner for the U.S. Navy," stated Tom Watson, CEO of Serco Inc. "I salute our team for this win and their extensive naval experience, including over 20 years with the Amphibious Ships Acquisition Program. We began supporting the PMS 377 program in 2011 and remain committed to providing innovative solutions that keep our Sailors and Marines safe and maintain their status as the premiere naval force."

Serco will perform work at its facilities, NAVSEA, and other locations. Primary work locations include the Washington Navy Yard area, with additional support in Pascagoula, MS; New Orleans, LA; San Diego, CA; Camp Pendleton, CA; Little Creek, VA; Norfolk, VA; and Virginia Beach, VA.

