CapitalROCK Unveils RightBRIDGE+: Revolutionizing Compliance Efficiency with Generative AI

SALT LAKE CITY, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalROCK, a leading innovator in compliance technology, today announced the launch of RightBRIDGE+, its generative AI-enhanced compliance platform designed to enable financial professionals to achieve efficiency, accuracy, and streamlined workflows when opening accounts and documenting recommendations in line with firm policies and regulatory guidelines.

John Hyde, President of CapitalROCK, shared:

"At CapitalROCK, a founding principle is empowering financial professionals and back-office staff with cutting-edge technology that makes their work easier, faster, and more precise, allowing them to focus on serving clients well. Today Generative AI is at the forefront of innovation in the financial services industry, with the potential to give users major gains in productivity while ensuring firms maintain the required high standards of compliance accuracy."

Why RightBRIDGE+ Matters

RightBRIDGE+ builds upon CapitalROCK’s trusted rule-based compliance engine by introducing innovative generative AI functionalities. These include:

AI Notes Agent: Ensures financial professionals submit compliant case notes by reviewing and highlighting missing elements based on firm-specific requirements. This dramatically reduces NIGOs (Not In Good Order submissions) caused by incomplete or inaccurate notes.

Ensures financial professionals submit compliant case notes by reviewing and highlighting missing elements based on firm-specific requirements. This dramatically reduces NIGOs (Not In Good Order submissions) caused by incomplete or inaccurate notes. AI-Powered Document Reading : Automates the extraction of key data (e.g., names, fees) from uploaded documents like 404(a)(5) fee disclosures or annuity prospectuses, minimizing manual errors while streamlining workflows.

: Automates the extraction of key data (e.g., names, fees) from uploaded documents like 404(a)(5) fee disclosures or annuity prospectuses, minimizing manual errors while streamlining workflows. Case Summaries: Condenses thorough compliance analyses into concise, actionable summaries that expedite decision-making for professionals, principals, and customers.



By leveraging Azure-hosted OpenAI models within a secure sandboxed environment, RightBRIDGE+ ensures data privacy without external storage or use in model training. This human-in-the-loop approach preserves firm oversight while reducing the complexity associated with regulatory processes.

About CapitalROCK

CapitalROCK is the maker of RightBRIDGE, serving over 50 broker-dealers representing over 120,000 financial professionals. Their configurable compliance solutions help firms meet regulatory obligations under frameworks such as Reg BI, PTE 2020-02, and New York Reg 187. RightBRIDGE+ generative AI delivers unparalleled automation and comprehensive documentation tailored to client and firm-specific requirements.

