Global Brain Monitoring Market Estimate to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2035, CAGR at 6.5%

Brain Monitoring Market

Rising neurological issues, tech advances in wearables, and more healthcare investment are driving growth in the brain monitoring market.

INDORE, INDIA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brain Monitoring Market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The brain monitoring market is witnessing robust growth due to increased incidence of neurological disorders, improvement in brain imaging technologies, and the increasing geriatric population. Further, the growing awareness and screening campaigns and the tendency to use non-invasive diagnostic methods are responsible for fueling the market's growth. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms within brain monitoring devices improves the diagnostic power and supports real-time decision-making. For instance, in June 2024, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the adjustable ONE headset of Zeto that can monitor the electrical activity of the brain. The device provides an intuitive LED feedback for adjustments of the electrodes and requires minimal instruction to use by healthcare professionals. Innovations similar to these are supportive of the development of the global market.This market plays a vital part in modern healthcare delivery and neurological research, enabling early disease detection, customized treatment planning, and monitoring of disease progression. Technological advances aim at improving user experience, accuracy of data, and broadening the function of brain monitoring systems, adding to the market significance.Click To get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market TrendsRising Stroke Incidence and MortalityThe increasing incidence of strokes among low- and middle-income countries reflects the importance of efficient stroke preventive measures, necessitating the use of brain monitoring technology in detecting and rehabilitating strokes efficiently. According to a Lancet Neurology Commission report, by World Stroke Organization (WSO) encourages governments and healthcare systems to adopt stroke prevention guidelines. The report projects a significant increase in stroke cases, estimating that by 2050, strokes will claim 9.7 million lives annually, with over 90.0% of these mortalities occurring in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). The increasing incidence of stroke among young and middle-aged patients, fueled by risks such as hypertension and diabetes, is going to generate a global cost estimate of $2.3 trillion by 2050. Moreover, the incidence of stroke disability is rising at an accelerating rate in the LMICs compared to high-income nations.Technological Developments in Diagnosis and TreatmentThe evolution in diagnostic imaging and monitoring technologies has greatly facilitated the detection and treatment of neurological diseases and breast cancer. Around 10.0% to 15.0% of individuals suffering from stage IV breast cancer carry brain metastasis. The incidence of brain metastasis is often the highest in people with aggressive forms of breast cancer, i.e., HER2-positive or triple-negative breast cancer. As per the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc., in April 2025, breast cancer significantly affects women in the US, with an estimated 316,950 new invasive breast cancer cases and 59,080 new non-invasive breast cancer cases. Nevertheless, it’s observed that there are more than 4 million breast cancer survivors in the US, which highlights the improvement in treatment and care. Sadly, breast cancer continues to be a major cause among women, and it is estimated that 42,170 US women may lose their lives from this disease in 2025. Recurrence risk varies based on the type and stage of the original breast cancer, with the greatest risk often occurring within the first few years following treatment and then declining with time.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/brain-monitoring-market Regional OutlookIncreasing Healthcare Infrastructure in Rural Asia-Pacific RegionScaling up the value of healthcare infrastructure in rural areas by conducting community-based screening programs, telemedicine platforms, and mobile health programs can assist dementia patients in obtaining immediate care and accelerate the early detection. Transition towards the development of new devices plays a leading role brain monitoring market growth in Asia Pacific. This leads to the rising use of innovative brain monitoring technologies, such as portable EEG equipment, AI-enabled solutions for data analysis, and evolving technologies such as MEG and NIRS. Moreover, the high rate of traumatic brain injury is affecting the market demand. Accordingly, major companies are investing in developing portable systems, further assisting the Asia-Pacific brain monitoring market opportunities. Moreover, the increasing number of hospitals and diagnostics centers in nations such as Japan, India, China, and South Korea, and the growing patient footfall with neurological disorders have resulted in market growth.North America Holds a Major Market ShareThe increasing rates of neurological conditions are the primary driver that is driving the market trend of brain monitoring in North America. This increase in the occurrence of these conditions is driven by a growing aging population. The rise in cases of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and stroke, there is a higher demand for efficient solutions for monitoring the electrical activity of the brain. In addition, American businesses are at the forefront of the application of progressive technologies in brain monitoring products. For instance, in January 2025, Zeto, Inc., a medical technology firm, announced the recent successful closing of a $31 million funding round for next-generation EEG brain monitoring.Additionally, the growing population of geriatric patients in the U.S and the high incidence of neurological disorders are major drivers increasing market growth in the nation. For instance, in January 2024, a Population Reference Bureau (PRB) report highlighted that the geriatric population in the U.S. will grow by 47% between 2022 and 2050. The increase in neurological diseases and the need for innovative care for an ageing population, the demand for brain monitoring is likely to see a surge.Market Segmentation and Growth AreasElectroencephalograph is expected to become a larger SegmentThe major reason that favors the growth of the segment is that the rate of cardiovascular diseases and comorbid conditions, strokes, and other neurological conditions related to cardiovascular diseases generally necessitate prolonged brain monitoring. In order to study brain activity and prediction in specialized cardiovascular comorbidity patients, electroencephalogram (EEG) equipment is necessary.Request for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/brain-monitoring-market Epilepsy Sub-segment to Dominate a Substantial Market ShareIncreasing occurrences of neurological conditions all over the world have created a demand for the development of brain monitoring devices, which will be helpful for accurate diagnosis, constant monitoring of seizure activity, and improved efficacy of treatment. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in February 2024, epilepsy is a neurological disorder affecting 50 million people worldwide that may result in 70.0% seizure-free life, though the risk of premature demise is three times increased, particularly in low-income settings.Market Limitations and Challenges• Complex Regulatory Approvals: Rigorous approval procedures for new brain monitoring devices can slow product releases.• Limited Access in Rural Areas: Brain monitoring technology is predominantly found in urban areas, with rural communities being underserved.Market Players OutlookThe key players in the brain monitoring market are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Masimo Corp., among others. The market players are increasingly focusing on business expansion and development by applying strategies such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to remain competitive within the market. For instance, in January 2025, CergenX revealed FDA approval as a breakthrough device designation for its Wave device for neonatal brain monitoring. This stimulates the development of brain monitors, especially for neonates.Recent Developments• In April 2024, NeuroVigil introduced iBrain, a portable, non-invasive system that is able to record the electrical activity in the brain. The device is commonly used by patients at home and while sleeping, providing user-friendly and effective EEG data collection.• In January 2024, the FDA approved Medtronic's Percept RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. The sensor-enabled system enables the healthcare provider to tailor the treatment of patients with disorders such as Parkinson's disease, dystonia, and epilepsy.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.omrglobal.com/inquiry-before-buying/brain-monitoring-market Some of the Key Companies in the Brain Monitoring Market Include-• Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc.• BrainScope Company Inc.• Cadwell Industries Inc.• Compumedics Ltd.• EB Neuro S.p.A.• Elekta• FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.• Integra LifeSciences Corp.• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Masimo Corp.• Medtronic PLC• Micromed S.p.A.• Natus Medical Inc.• NeuroLogica Corp.• NeuroPace, Inc.• Nihon Kohden Corporation• Rhythmlink International, LLC• Siemens Healthineers International AG• Unilabs Holdings ABBrain Monitoring Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Brain Monitoring Market by Type• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanners• Computerized Tomography (CT) Scanners• Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices• Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners• Sleep Monitoring Devices• Cerebral Oximeters• Electromyography (EMG) Devices• Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors• Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices• Transcranial Doppler (TCD) DevicesGlobal Brain Monitoring Market by Application• Parkinson's Disease• Traumatic Brain Injury• Epilepsy• Dementia• Sleep Disorders• Stroke• Headache Disorders• Others (Huntington's Disease)Global Brain Monitoring Market by End-user• Hospitals• Diagnostic Centers• Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) & ClinicsRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and Africa

