Airlink Aviation Partners Pledge Millions of Dollars in Support of Delivering Humanitarian Relief Worldwide

Paris, France, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the GE Aerospace Foundation, the Airbus Foundation, United Airlines, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, and the Woodward Charitable Trust pledged a record-breaking $17.39 million (USD) in collective financial and in-kind flight support to disaster logistics nonprofit Airlink, committing to accelerate aviation’s impact for humanitarian purposes.

Celebrating fifteen years in operation since 2010, Airlink provides free air transport and logistical coordination for a network of over 250 vetted Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) partners, assisting in the delivery of aid supplies and transport of disaster responders to communities affected by disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide.

“The commitments by our prestigious partners, whether new or consistent, demonstrate their dedication to populations affected by disasters worldwide,” said Steve Smith, President and CEO of Airlink. “At a time when government funding allotted for humanitarian efforts is reduced, and budgets across the sector are slashed, we are seeing leaders emerge in the aviation sector who are stepping up and to meet the needs of an estimated 320 million people in 2025.”

The incoming donations strengthen Airlink’s financial position to expand its services to NGO partners and increase its freight forwarding operations, especially around the often costly last-mile trucking and delivery.

“Supporting millions of people—whether across the United States, in mountains of Myanmar, or to remote communities in Sub-Saharan Africa—requires a feat of logistics,” said Smith. “Tens of millions will need routine support for years in healthcare, WASH initiatives, and infrastructure strengthening. Their needs can’t be overlooked. We’ve been fortunate to have partners to help us aid 60 million people since 2010, but we have hundreds of millions more who are in need now and will be for years to come. We call upon leaders in all industries to find how their companies’ values can align with Airlink, and pledge to make a difference with us.”

The GE Aerospace Foundation is committing $1 million to Airlink in 2025, which builds on a $1 million commitment made last year. The GE Aerospace Foundation and Airlink have a long-standing relationship going back more than a decade to fund humanitarian crisis responses globally and prepare for hurricane and cyclone seasons.

“Our partnership with Airlink is a cornerstone of the GE Aerospace Foundation’s efforts to leverage aviation’s important role lifting people up after disasters strike,” said GE Aerospace Foundation President Meghan Thurlow. “It has been an honor to support an organization like Airlink, one of the first organizations that the Foundation chose to support under the newly launched GE Aerospace last year.”

Airlink’s first response was in January 2010 following the massive earthquake in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. Since then, Airlink has responded to hundreds of natural and man-made disasters, helping over 63 million people across 97 countries through coordination with 250 NGO partners. Thanks to key collaborations, Airlink has saved NGOs collectively $45 million in transporting aid and responders to affected regions, much of which came at no or minimal cost to NGOs.

“We are grateful to have such incredible partners across the aviation industry who support Airlink’s mission,” said Smith. “These historic, strong collaborations allow us to quickly respond to any rapid and protracted disasters in which our help is requested, to train our NGO partners in regional workshops, and serve communities in crisis both urgently and effectively.”

United Airlines, Airlink’s longest-standing partner, renewed their pledge to Airlink, increasing their support to the highest level in its relationship’s history: $4.2 million over two years in cash and flight support to the organization. The collaboration dates back to Airlink’s first response in Haiti in 2010 and has continued to make its impact in global responses from war in Ukraine, wildfires in Hawaii and California, natural disasters in Asia, to healthcare system strengthening in Africa, leaving an indelible mark on Airlink’s story. Additionally, United is a dedicated partner in providing airlift for cargo, averaging $1 million annually over the last three years.

“At United, we are driven by a commitment to assist those in need and leverage our resources to deliver essential supplies to communities across the globe,” said Jacqui Key, Vice President at United and Board Member of Airlink. “Airlink has played a crucial role in our humanitarian efforts and I am truly inspired by our collective achievements in service to others.”

“United's hallmark relationship with us is almost as old as the organization itself,” said Smith. “Their ongoing commitment is a testament to how much further we can go together—as soon as a disaster strikes, United is often the first to arrange transport options. They embody how a collaboration can continue to align with shared humanitarian goals.”

American Airlines is pledging a three-year donation of 60 million miles and 450 metric tons of cargo space; an immense deal that supports major cargo lift operations. The relationship gives Airlink the ability to send first responders within hours of a disaster, including following hurricanes and storms across the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. American previously supported Airlink’s air bridge to Haiti, which created a unique path to sending aid into the country and ultimately helped mobilize more than 200 tons of aid to stop the 2022 cholera outbreak in its tracks.

“At American, we’re committed to making a difference beyond the skies,” said Meghan Montana, American’s Senior Vice President of Finance and an Airlink Ambassador. “Our partnership with Airlink allows us to use our resources to support communities in crisis, delivering critical aid and hope where it’s needed most. We’re proud to stand alongside Airlink and contribute to meaningful, life-saving missions around the world.”

Qatar Airways is renewing its partnership with Airlink for the third time in seven years, committing an additional 500 metric tons of capacity over the next three years. As one of the largest international cargo carriers in the world, its commitment helps Airlink reach communities facing the most pressing humanitarian crises in the world across the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia. The full breadth of their partnership can be read about on Airlink’s website in the stories from the field.

Among the new donors to Airlink’s impactful circle are Woodward Charitable Trust and the Airbus Foundation, both of which signed landmark commitments to Airlink.

“Their engagement unlocks huge potential for an organization like ours,” said Smith. “These are tremendous partners to have in our growing network, and harnessing their power will take us to new heights and open new avenues for not just us, but hundreds of NGOs positioned globally to support far-reaching communities and regions. We will be excited to report how we efficiently use their generous gifts. There are no competitors in our field of work; only partners.”

The Woodward Charitable Trust awarded a first-of-its-kind $1 million grant to Airlink in celebration of Airlink’s 15th anniversary. This transformational gift will strengthen Airlink’s ability to deliver rapid, logistics-based disaster response by supporting its core programs and operations. The grant reflects the commitment of the Woodward Charitable Trust to helping communities, including in times of urgent need, with a special emphasis on regions where Woodward Inc. members live and work.

“We are proud to support Airlink and its ongoing mission,” said Kody Braisted, President of the Trust. “We are also grateful to Woodward, Inc's leadership for helping to identify Airlink as a worthy organization whose work aligns closely with the long-held values and priorities shared by both the Trust and Woodward Inc." Chip Blankenship, CEO of Woodward, added, “I truly admire the important work Airlink does, and we are proud to join forces with the Trust and other Airlink supporters from the aviation industry to serve those in need.”

The Airbus Foundation is committing €7.5 million over four years for global responses in coordination with Airlink and Airbus Foundation NGO partners. Since 2008, the Airbus Foundation has supported philanthropic initiatives worldwide in disaster relief and humanitarian aid, youth development, and inclusive environment. A joint statement made on June 11 announced the new partnership.

“This significant commitment highlights the power of the aviation industry to act as a force for good, building capacity and pulling together for the benefit of communities facing extreme hardship,” said Julie Kitcher, Airbus Chief Sustainability Officer and Airbus Foundation Chair. “At the Airbus Foundation, we believe collaboration is key, and the aviation industry has a huge role to play. That’s why we’re not just keeping up our support, we’re seeking to increase logistical capacity to provide more.”

Supply chain expenses account for as much as seventy-three percent of an NGO’s budget. Gifts from key partners throughout the years alleviate those costs and make sure Airlink has the resources readily available to engage quickly. In a recent case study by the United Nations Connecting Business Initiative, airlines were cited as being a strong source of support in major disasters around the world; in December 2024 after Cyclone Chido, a shipment of aid from Canada to Mozambique cost only $33,000 after Airlink leveraged its relationships, as opposed to an estimated cost of $443,000 on the open market.

“So many want to make a difference, but few have the networks and ability to take on the world’s largest logistics challenges—but we do, all thanks to the generosity of our partners. It truly takes a village to have this kind of humanitarian impact. We are fortunate to have the backing of powerhouses in aviation and philanthropy who believe in our mission,” said Smith.

Airlink was established by members of the ISTAT Foundation in late 2009 after being inspired to leverage existing routes and lend available cargo and passenger space to humanitarian relief efforts. Over the last fifteen years, Airlink has responded to over 200 rapid and protracted crises and thousands of requests for airlift and transport assistance for charities and nonprofits whose missions center around rescue, recovery, and rebuilding after a disaster.

“We’ve hit a major milestone in being able to raise over $15 million in conjunction with our fifteen-year anniversary. Now is the time to look ahead to the next fifteen years,” said Smith. “We live in a world with sudden and seasonal disasters. People will always be in need. We hope to foster more relationships and opportunities to support more communities around the world, without restriction.”

To learn more about Airlink’s dedication to disaster response and how the above donations will impact communities worldwide, visit the homepage.

About Airlink, Inc.

Airlink is a global humanitarian nonprofit organization delivering critical aid to communities in crisis by providing free or discounted airlift and logistical solutions to vetted nonprofit partners, changing how the humanitarian community responds to disasters worldwide. Its network includes over 250 aid organizations and over 50 commercial and charter airlines. Since its inception in 2010, Airlink has flown 14,000 relief workers and transported 18 million pounds of humanitarian cargo, directly helping 63 million people impacted by natural and man-made disasters. In 2025 Airlink celebrates its 15th anniversary. For more information, visit airlinkflight.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

