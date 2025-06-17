Armada Hoffler Announces Eva T. Hardy, Lead Independent Director, Will Retire From the Company’s Board of Directors

Hardy provided significant contributions to the Company throughout her decade of service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) today announced that Eva Hardy, who has served on the Company’s Board of Directors since 2015 and as lead independent director since 2022, will retire from the Board in accordance with the mandatory retirement age policy instituted by the Company in 2024.

“I am proud of my decade of service on Armada Hoffler’s Board of Directors and greatly appreciate the dedication of my fellow board members,” said Hardy. “The Company’s leadership is well-suited to continue advancing long-term objectives and creating lasting value for stakeholders.”

Hardy retired as Executive Vice President of External Affairs and Corporate Communications at Dominion Energy in 2008, after 20 years as an executive with the company. She also spent 17 years in local and state government, serving as an urban planner with the City of Portsmouth, Virginia in 1972, Commissioner of Labor for Virginia in 1983, and Secretary of Health and Human Resources from 1986 to 1990 in the administration of Virginia Governor Gerald L. Baliles. Hardy was the Interim State Director for U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner in 2009 after he was elected to the Senate.

Boasting a distinguished track record of civic and community service, Hardy is currently a Commissioner of the Virginia Port Authority representing the Richmond Port. She has sat on various community boards including the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Foundation, the Oliver Hill Foundation, and the Holocaust Museum. Hardy previously served as Vice Chair of the State Council of Higher Education and on the Board of Trustees of her alma mater, Hood College, as well as the Board of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), where she chaired the audit committee.

“We owe Eva a debt of gratitude for her service to our Company,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President of Armada Hoffler. “Over the past decade, Eva has provided invaluable guidance, wisdom, and strategic insight. We thank her for her many contributions, wish her all the best in her next chapter, and carry forward the positive impact she’s had on our organization.”

The mandatory retirement age policy reflects the Company’s commitment to thoughtful board refreshment and strong governance practices, establishes a retirement age for directors to support continued board effectiveness and long-term strategic oversight.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

