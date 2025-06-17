Job&Talent appoints Carlos Armengol Villalba and Miguel Arteaga Peters as Co-CEOs of US Operations

ATLANTA and MADRID, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Job&Talent, a world-leading marketplace for essential work, is pleased to announce the appointment of Carlos Armengol Villalba and Miguel Arteaga Peters as Co-CEOs of its US business. Additionally, US Chief Sales Officer Brian Neely will continue working closely with the Co-CEOs, as well as expand his role to support Sales globally, as part of the company’s long-term strategic goal of accelerating international growth.

Carlos Armengol Villalba and Miguel Arteaga Peters bring complementary strengths and a shared commitment to accelerating Job&Talent’s US growth, operational excellence, and expanding its workforce management platform through AI technology and innovation. They succeeded Diego de Haro Ruiz, who stepped down to pursue a new professional chapter after a successful tenure building and leading Job&Talent’s US operations.

Carlos Armengol Villalba has over a decade of leadership experience spanning strategy, operations, and organizational transformation. Since joining Job&Talent US in 2022 as Chief of Staff, Carlos has played a key role in launching the US business, overseeing multiple acquisitions, and driving performance across both commercial and functional teams. His earlier career includes leadership roles at CoverWallet, an Aon company, where he led post-acquisition integration and operational scaling, and at McKinsey & Company, where he advised Fortune 500 clients on strategic turnarounds. Known for his analytical depth and ability to lead through change, Carlos is a proven operator with a strong track record of managing complexity and scaling hyper-growth businesses.

Miguel Arteaga Peters also brings over a decade of experience in operations, strategy, and organizational leadership. As SVP of Revenue Operations at Job&Talent, he played a pivotal role in scaling the company’s US footprint, leading workforce planning and performance strategy. Prior to Job&Talent, Miguel served as Chief Operating Officer at CoverWallet, where he drove transformational change and strategic scaling. He began his career at GE and later worked at McKinsey & Company advising global clients on strategy and performance improvement. Miguel is recognized for his ability to combine strategic vision with executional rigor and for building high-performing teams in dynamic environments.

Carlos Armengol Villalba, US Co-CEO at Job&Talent, said: “It’s an honor to step into this role alongside Miguel. I’m proud of everything we’ve built in the U.S., and even more excited about what’s ahead. We’re stronger than ever—and ready to keep transforming the staffing industry by delivering unmatched value to our clients and associates through our AI and tech-enabled platform.”

Miguel Arteaga Peters, US Co-CEO at Job&Talent, said: “Carlos and I are deeply aligned on our vision for Job&Talent in the US. Together, we’ll continue to push boundaries, invest in innovation, and deliver value to both workers and employers. I’m grateful for the opportunity to co-lead this next chapter.”

Juan Urdiales, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Job&Talent, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Carlos and Miguel into their new roles. Both have been instrumental in shaping our US business and bring a strong mix of strategic insight, operational expertise, and leadership. Their appointment marks a new chapter in our expansion, and we’re confident they will continue driving our mission forward with energy, vision, and purpose.

“We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to Diego de Haro Ruiz for his pivotal role in launching and scaling our US business. Establishing a strong operation across the Atlantic is a significant achievement—one that few European scaleups manage to accomplish. It stands as a testament to Diego’s vision, determination, and leadership. We wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

ABOUT JOB&TALENT

Job&Talent is a world-leading marketplace for essential work, matching great people with great companies directly through its platform. Founded in 2009, its mission is to empower workers by offering stability, faster job placements and fair treatment, while supporting companies with efficient workforce management solutions. The AI-enabled platform streamlines and automates workforce management, helping businesses achieve higher productivity and workforce reliability. In 2024, Job&Talent placed over 300,000 workers in more than 3,250 companies across industries like logistics and retail. Headquartered in Madrid, Job&Talent operates in 10 countries across Europe, the U.S., and Latin America, backed by leading investors such as Atomico, Kinnevik, and Softbank. For more information, please visit www.jobandtalent.com .

