Ilham Aliyev received President of Assembly of North Macedonia

AZERBAIJAN, June 17 - 17 June 2025, 11:22

On June 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Afrim Gashi, President of the Assembly of the Republic of North Macedonia.

During the conversation, the sides praised the development of relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia and emphasized the significant potential for further expanding cooperation.

They underlined the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels in strengthening bilateral ties, highlighting in particular the official visit of the President of North Macedonia to Azerbaijan and the productive discussions held during that trip.

Afrim Gashi noted that North Macedonia regards Azerbaijan as a friendly country.

The meeting also included discussions on prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, energy, and other fields. The sides hailed the expansion of collaboration between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

