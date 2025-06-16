Submit Release
Senate Bill 796 Printer's Number 946

PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 946

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

796

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL, MUTH, KANE, COSTA, STREET,

KEARNEY, SCHWANK AND COLLETT, JUNE 16, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 16, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in Public Transportation Assistance Fund, further

providing for Public Transportation Assistance Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2301(a), (d)(1), (e) and (e.1)(1) of the

act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code

of 1971, are amended to read:

Section 2301. Public Transportation Assistance Fund.--(a)

There is hereby created a special fund in the State Treasury to

be known as the Public Transportation Assistance Fund. Moneys

deposited into the fund and interest which accrues from those

funds shall be used for the purposes [delineated in 74 Pa.C.S. §

1310 (relating to distribution of funding)] as provided by law.

