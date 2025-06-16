Senate Bill 796 Printer's Number 946
PENNSYLVANIA, June 16 - PRINTER'S NO. 946
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
796
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL, MUTH, KANE, COSTA, STREET,
KEARNEY, SCHWANK AND COLLETT, JUNE 16, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JUNE 16, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in Public Transportation Assistance Fund, further
providing for Public Transportation Assistance Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2301(a), (d)(1), (e) and (e.1)(1) of the
act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code
of 1971, are amended to read:
Section 2301. Public Transportation Assistance Fund.--(a)
There is hereby created a special fund in the State Treasury to
be known as the Public Transportation Assistance Fund. Moneys
deposited into the fund and interest which accrues from those
funds shall be used for the purposes [delineated in 74 Pa.C.S. §
1310 (relating to distribution of funding)] as provided by law.
