Institute of Medicine of Chicago Honoring Six Outstanding Healthcare Leaders at its 110th Anniversary June 26, 2025

Annual Leadership Awards & Annual Meeting - Advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHICAGO-The Institute of Medicine of Chicago is celebrating its 110th Anniversary & 2025 Annual Leadership Awards on June 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM CT at Maggiano's Little Italy Grand Ballroom. This convening is the Institute's major initiative on 'advancing health equity by reducing healthcare disparities.' We encourage you to join us. More>

'The Institute of Medicine of Chicago has been a beacon of light in the city of Chicago for 110 years! I am proud to serve as the 110th President. IOMC's successes are reflected in the work of diverse and distinguished professionals dedicated to addressing the critical health needs of our neighbors. With your support, IOMC will continue its mission for another 110 years,’ stated IOMC President Courtney Avery Davis, MPH, 2024-2025.

From its inception on April 22, 1915, the Institute established an independent organization dedicated to developing and documenting standards of medical services in the City of Chicago. The founders were Drs. Frank Billings, Ludvig Hektoen, William Allen Pusey, and 26 other physicians. In 1920, one of its first initiatives was implementing an autopsy survey, which led to improving the quality of care for diseases. In 1923, the Institute began research for “Needs of Chicago in Nervous and Mental Disease,” which surveyed hospitals, and began registering and training psychiatric nurses. See History of Accomplishments>

‘I am excited to help celebrate 110 years of convening healthcare leaders focused on pioneering health advancements; we look forward to renewing our commitment to exploring innovations, discussing emerging challenges, addressing health disparities, and improving outcomes for all. Together, we bridge the gaps in overall health, integrate better person-centered systems, and inspire a healthier future for every community,’ stated Neli Vazquez Rowland, Incoming IOMC President 2025-2026.

Its current strategic programmatic focus is maternal and child health, social determinants of health, unsheltered people, behavioral health, and lead pathways in children and communities. We are proud to continue the work of our founders. The Institute collaborates with top leaders across health systems, behavioral health, public health, policy, and community leaders.

The Institute will extend its gratitude to President Courtney Avery Davis, MPH, Billings Fellow, and the Board of Governors for their efforts during the 2024-2025 period. She has served on the Board of Governors for the past three years in various roles.

Avery Davis is the Founder and President of ARC Equity Consultants, LLC. A boutique public policy and crisis communications firm that advises health care organizations on how to respond to communication challenges, maintain their brand reputation, and smartly respond to government entities. She served as the Administrator with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board, bringing nearly twenty years of experience in overseeing and managing $3 billion in healthcare infrastructure and capital improvement projects.

We will welcome incoming President Neli Vazquez Rowland, 2025-2026, Billings Fellow, and the Board of Governors. Vazquez Rowland has served on the Board of Governors for five years, with two years on the Executive Committee.

Vazquez Rowland is a lifelong advocate of holistic wellness, dedicating her life to integrating physical, mental, economic, and spiritual health into every aspect of her work. As the co-founder of A Safe Haven, Vazquez Rowland has led the effort to help transform the lives of over 140,000 individuals experiencing homelessness by applying a whole-person approach to healing. Having served on the Board of Governors for five years, with two years on the Executive Committee as the President-Elect and Secretary.

We are honored to have Dr. David Ansell, MD, MPH, as our Keynote Speaker for this momentous occasion. He is a nationally recognized physician, clinician, epidemiologist, advocate, and author; his efforts in health equity work, addressing patient dumping, and leadership have spanned decades. Dr. Ansell is SVP, Community Health Equity, Rush University Medical Center, and Associate Provost, Community Affairs, Rush University.

We are proud to honor these outstanding, influential healthcare leaders who are making an impact:

2025 IOMC Lifetime Achievement Award

James L. Madara, MD

CEO, American Medical Association

2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Individual

Neelum T. Aggarwal, MD

Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center

2025 IOMC Innovation in Health Care / Delivery Award - Organization

La Rabida Children's Hospital Behavioral Health & Community Programs

2025 IOMC Award for Public Service

LaMenta Conway, MD, MPH

I Am Abel Foundation

2025 The Portes Foundation & IOMC Award for Excellence in Prevention of Disease

Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD

Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science

2025 Portes Foundation Meritorious Lifetime Achievement Award

Alejandro Aparicio, MD, FACP

The Institute will recognize its Class of 2025 Fellows at the event:

Dillon Bannis, MD

Jarrod Barker, MD

Melissa Chen, MD

Judith Cothran, MD

Gerald De Loss, JD

Kathleen Ryan Delaney, PhD

Teresa Garate, PhD

Marilyn Griffin, MD

Olusimbo Ige, MD

Monique Jones, MD

Richard Lieber, PhD

Erik P. Mikaitis, MD, MBA, FACP, CPE

Horace M. Nowell III, MPH (Associate Fellow)

Hope Pavich

Victoria W. Persky, MD

Lovelle R. Reynolds, PhD

Emonii Robinson (Associate in Training)

We wish to thank our sponsors for their support: Washington Square Health Foundation, Golden Square, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Johnson & Johnson, Cannon Solutions USA, Novo Nordisk, Hektoen, National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, and Illinois Association for Behavioral Health. Our Dinner Table Sponsors are American Medical Association, Family Christian Health Center, Golz, I Am Abel, Michael Reese Research & Education Foundation, The Portes Foundation, and UI-Mile Square Health Center. In-Kind Media – Health News Illinois.

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. Visit www.iomc.org.

