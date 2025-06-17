Pulsar Helium Announces Update for Jetstream Well Testing Program at Topaz, Minnesota

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR TO BE TRANSMITTED, DISTRIBUTED TO, OR SENT BY, ANY NATIONAL OR RESIDENT OR CITIZEN OF ANY SUCH COUNTRIES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION MAY CONTRAVENE LOCAL SECURITIES LAWS OR REGULATIONS.

CASCAIS, Portugal, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a leading helium project development company, announces that the well clean up and flow testing program for the Jetstream #1 and #2 wells at the Company’s Topaz Project in Minnesota is to commence in mid-July and is scheduled to be completed in early-August. Drawing on research from geologically comparable settings, the Company has tailored its well clean-up procedure to ensure optimal results. The Company is funded for this work program and the data will provide significant insights to the Topaz project’s production potential.

The Well Testing Program

The first phase of testing both Jetstream wells will commence with a clean-up, whereby drill fines (rock dust) that are currently present in fractures and partially coating the wellbore will be removed (refer to Pulsar news release April 28th, 2025).

The clean-up operation will be carried out using coil tubing deployed into the wells from a truck-mounted unit, eliminating the need for a drill rig, and will involve treating the wells with a combination of water, nitrogen and NSF 60* compliant additives.

Following the completion of well clean-up, the next phase will consist of pressure and flow testing operations at both the Jetstream #1 and #2 wells, with samples collected for laboratory testing. Results will be released to the market throughout the well testing program as they become available and have been verified.

* NSF 60 = NSF 60 refers to the NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 standard, which is an American National Standard that sets the minimum health effects requirements for chemicals used in the treatment of drinking water. This standard ensures that any chemicals, chemical contaminants, and impurities directly added to drinking water during treatment do not pose unacceptable health risks to consumers.

Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“I am happy to announce that well testing of Jetstream #1 and #2 will soon be underway. Following the encouraging pressure readings recorded during our Q1 drilling program, we’re eager to recommence flow testing once both wells have been cleared of blockages. The program is fully financed and will give us the data we need to advance the Topaz primary helium project, creating the next phase of exciting news flow for our stakeholders.”

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz project is located in northern Minnesota, USA where Pulsar is the first mover and holds exclusive leases. Drilling at the Jetstream #1 appraisal well has now reached total depth (“TD”) of 5,100 feet (1,555 metres) on January 11, 2025, successfully penetrating the entire interpreted helium-bearing reservoir and beyond. The Jetstream #1 appraisal well previously reached TD of 2,200 feet (671 metres) on February 27, 2024, identifying top-tier helium concentrations of up to 14.5%, well above the 0.3% widely accepted economic threshold, and flowed at a rate of 821,000 cubic feet per day. Drilling of, the Jetstream #2 appraisal well was completed on February 1, 2025, reaching a TD of 5,638 feet (1,718 metres). The deepening of Jetstream #1 and completion of the drilling of Jetstream #2 are pivotal steps in advancing Pulsar’s strategy to address the increasing global demand for helium as the Company moves another step closer to production.

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR, as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF. Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, USA, and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in both locations with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at each.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the interview contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the flow testing and pressure build up tests of Jetstream #1 and Jetstream #2, the timing of completion of the flow testing and pressure testing; the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the deepening of Jetstream #1, the drilling Jetstream #2 on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the potential of CO 2 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in completing the flow testing and pressure testing of Jetstream #1 and Jetstream #2, in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that flow-testing, pressure testing and drill costs may be higher than estimates ; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as under "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements and Market and Industry Data" and "Risk Factors" in the AIM Admission Document published on October 14, 2024 found on the Company’s web site at https://pulsarhelium.com/investors/aim-rule-26/default.aspx.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

