Iress partners with interop.io to deliver future-ready trading experiences

Sydney, London, New York, June 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iress today announced that it has partnered with the interoperability platform, interop.io, as part of the company’s broader strategy to focus and reinvest in its core trading and market data products. The partnership supports Iress’ commitment to delivering modular, personalised and high-performance trading experiences for its global trading and market data clients.

interop.io provides the interoperability platform for capital markets firms to unify multiple applications into a harmonised smart desktop, in an aim to increase efficiencies and enable end-users to focus on higher value tasks.

Through the partnership, Iress’ global trading and market data clients will be able to seamlessly connect and integrate third-party applications, news sources and notifications into a single workspace (known as “MyIress”), optimising trading workflows and reducing the manual risk associated with entering information across multiple platforms. By adopting open APIs and FDC3 interoperability standards, clients can embed custom or proprietary user interfaces, giving them full control to personalise and scale their workflows.

Iress’ Executive General Manager - Product & Development, Michael Barbera, said: “This partnership marks a key milestone in Iress’ focus and reinvestment in trading technology. Through MyIress, we’re delivering a more scalable and personalised future, empowering clients to tailor their workflows, operate seamlessly across markets and time zones, and stay ahead in an increasingly complex, fast-moving landscape.

“Today’s trading landscape is shifting fast, with extended trading market hours, accelerated post-trade cycles, and heightened regulatory demands reshaping operational expectations for trading firms. Traders need to be agile, compliant and operationally resilient to maintain competitive edge across global markets. At the same time, firms are under pressure to modernise legacy infrastructure without costly replatforming.

“Iress’ partnership with interop.io, which underpins MyIress, enables us to deliver zero-install, scalable architecture that reduces reliance on legacy systems and supports traders in designing high-performance workflows that suit their strategy, region or asset class choice. Interoperable systems are easier to monitor, test and audit, making them better suited to meet changing regulatory requirements, while providing enhanced compliance oversight via automated trade monitoring, reporting and real-time data sharing.”

interop.io. CEO, Leslie Spiro, said: “There’s an ongoing industry focus on improving connectivity between market participants through technology that supports interoperability. We’re delighted to be partnering with Iress to deliver a best-of-breed ecosystem that enhances the user experience for their global trading and market data clients and ultimately improves the experience across the trading industry.”

About Iress

Iress (IRE.ASX) is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. We provide software and services for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, superannuation, life & pensions and data intelligence in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK and Europe.

www.iress.com

About interop.io

interop.io was formed in June 2023 through the merger of Finsemble and Glue42 to create the global powerhouse driving application interoperability in capital markets and beyond. Leveraging FDC3 and workflow automation, interop.io allows clients to create Straight-Through Workflows and benefit from unparalleled levels of business agility, a more productive workforce and better operational control. The firm employs over 120 people including 100 full-time R&D and implementation engineers located in New York, Charlottesville, London, and Sofia. For more information, visit interop.io.

