Press release

Telstra and Nokia partner to unlock network APIs for developers and enterprises

Telstra’s muru-D Labs, a hub for incubating ideas, products, and technologies, will make network APIs available in a lab environment on Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal.

The collaboration targets industry use cases for enterprises that leverage CAMARA and GSMA Open Gateway APIs.

17 June 2025

Espoo, Finland – Telstra, Australia’s leading telecommunications company, and Nokia today announced a new collaboration that will give developers secure access to network APIs to help build smarter applications and integrate them into advanced new use cases for enterprises and industries.

Under the agreement, Telstra’s muru-D Labs will provide access to a select mix of live and simulated network APIs on Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, designed to make it easier for developers to build, test, and deploy new applications that securely tap into Telstra’s advanced network capabilities.

The collaboration will focus on real-world use cases across industries, such as managing network traffic during large events, improving network observability, and prioritising critical services. The partnership will also explore Fixed Network use cases, having the developer platform consume API’s from Nokia’s service orchestration software already deployed in Telstra.

Kim Krogh Andersen, Group Executive Product & Technology at Telstra, said the new collaboration reflects the company’s recently announced Connected Future 30 strategy and focus on delivering increasingly sophisticated and flexible connectivity capabilities to meet evolving customer needs. Core to this strategy is ‘Network as a Product,’ which aims to reinvent how Telstra creates and captures value from its networks by productising sophisticated network capabilities and opening up new business models.

“We’re radically innovating at the core of our business and pushing the boundaries of our network leadership, so that our customers can get the connectivity they need in a changing environment. This new collaboration with Nokia is another way we are testing and learning how the power of the network can unlock new value in the tech ecosystem.”

"By giving access to advanced capabilities through our network APIs, we’re enabling developers to create smarter, more responsive applications for enterprises. This is about working with our partner ecosystem to demonstrate how developers can securely interact with Telstra’s network and innovate at scale,” Andersen said.

The initiative will include a local hackathon later this year, giving developers access to a selection of live network APIs and a sandbox environment to experiment with new ideas. This new collaboration builds on Telstra and Nokia’s long-standing partnership and supports Telstra’s Network as a Product vision of a software-defined, programmable network.

Nokia’s network automation and Digital Operations solutions are laying the foundation for scalable API enablement by making it easier for partners, like Telstra, to offer developers on-demand access to programmable network capabilities with consistency and speed.

“Our collaboration will deepen Telstra’s network integration into developer ecosystems and provide developers with greater choice, flexibility, and security in creating new applications,” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Vice-President and Head of Nokia’s Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services at Nokia. “As more developers explore network APIs, their feedback will shape the next generation of services, and we are excited to work alongside Telstra to drive this.”

Nokia’s network API strategy centers around connecting multiple API ecosystems through its Network as Code platform. It offers operators the broadest range of network enablement options with robust multi-tier API security and provides developers simplified access to network functionalities.

Nokia’s ecosystem of Network as Code platform partners has grown to over 50 and includes operators from around the world, as well hyperscalers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators, and vertical independent software vendors.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About Telstra

Telstra is Australia’s leading telecommunications and technology company. We offer a full range of services and compete in all telecommunications markets in Australia, operating the largest mobile and wi-fi networks. Globally, we provide end-to-end solutions including managed network services, global connectivity, cloud, voice, colocation, conferencing and satellite solutions. We have licenses in Asia, Europe and the United States and offer access to more than 2,000 points of presence across the globe. For more information visit www.telstra.com.

About Telstra muru-D

muru-D is Telstra’s hub for incubating ideas, products, and technologies, and plays a pivotal role in accelerating a portfolio of ~80 startup investments. The name muru-D has a meaningful origin rooted in the Sydney Aboriginal Eora language—muru means “path,” symbolising a journey or direction, while the D stands for “digital,” representing our focus on digital innovation. Together, muru-D signifies a pathway to digital innovation.

muru-D explores emerging technologies and rapidly prototype solutions, drawing on deep expertise in 5G, IoT, connectivity, edge computing, and applied AI. Through partnerships with industry, experts, and universities, we co-develop real-world solutions to real-world problems. Our process includes prototyping, proof-of-concepts, customer trials, hackathons and human-centred design workshops.

In addition to supporting Telstra’s innovation mission, muru-D backs founders driving social and technological impact across AI, VR, AR, drones, satellites, and robotics—amplifying innovation through our growing portfolio of startups. www.telstra.com.au/business-enterprise/muru-d

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Telstra

Steve Carey, General Manager Media

Phone: +61 413 988 640

Email: media@team.telstra.com

Connect with Nokia on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.