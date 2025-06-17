SIU authorised to probe Housing Development Agency and all provincial Human Settlements departments and the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed two new proclamations authorising the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate allegations of maladministration in the affairs of the Housing Development Agency, all provincial departments of human settlements, and the Chemical Industries Education and Training Authority (CHIETA). The SIU will also recover any losses the State has suffered.

Proclamation 265 of 2025

Proclamation 265 of 2025 authorises the SIU to investigate serious maladministration regarding the identification, acquisition, holding, development, and release of state, communal, and privately owned land. This includes land designated for residential and community purposes, whether held in the Agency's name, on behalf of provincial departments, or by the provincial departments themselves.

The SIU probe will examine whether the procurement and contracting were made in a manner that was not fair, competitive, transparent, equitable, or cost-effective or in violation of applicable legislation, guidelines, or instructions from the National or Provincial Treasury. This includes the agency, provincial departments or the State’s unauthorised, irregular, or wasteful expenditure. Furthermore, the SIU will seek to establish if there was any misappropriation of unidentified payments received by the agency, departments or the State.

The probe will also look at any irregular, unlawful, or improper conduct by officials or employees of the agency and provincial departments, its suppliers or service providers, or any other person or entity implicated.

The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between 1 April 2016 and 30 May 2025, as well as any related activities before 1 April 2016 and after the date of the Proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts.

Proclamation 267 of 2025

Proclamation 267 of 2025 authorises the SIU to investigate allocation of discretionary grant funding to entities in which employees or officials of CHIETA may have had undisclosed or unauthorised interests, and the extent of any benefit so derived by such employees or officials of CHIETA.

The SIU will also seek to establish whether the CHIETA or the State suffered any losses or actual or potential prejudice as a result of fraud, corruption, irregularities, malpractices or maladministration.

Additionally, the SIU will probe the procurement of, or contracting for, information and communications technology services and auditing services by or on behalf of CHIETA, and whether payments made for these services were conducted in a manner that was fair, equitable, transparent, competitive, and cost-effective. Any actions contrary to applicable legislation, including directives from the National Treasury, as well as CHIETA's guidelines and policies, will be scrutinised. The SIU examine whether there is any irregular, improper, or unlawful conduct by CHIETA employees, officials, or other associated parties, along with any resulting wasteful or fruitless expenditure incurred by CHIETA or the State.

The Proclamation covers allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that occurred between 1 January 2016 and 13 June 2025, as well as any related activities before 1 January 2016 and after the date of the Proclamation that are pertinent to the matters under investigation or involve the same persons, entities, or contracts.

Beyond investigating maladministration, corruption, and fraud, the SIU is committed to identifying systemic failures and recommending measures to prevent future losses.

In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996 (SIU Act), the SIU will refer any evidence of criminal conduct uncovered during its investigation to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

Under the SIU Act, the SIU is also authorised to initiate a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal in its name to address any wrongdoing identified during its investigation resulting from acts of corruption, fraud, or maladministration.

Enquiries:

Kaizer Kganyago

Spokesperson: Special Investigating Unit

Cell: 082 306 8888

E-mail: KKganyago@siu.org.za

#GovZAUpdates