Switched Reluctance Motors Market to Reach USD 1,174.3 Million by 2035, Growing at 6.3% CAGR

Switched reluctance Motors Market

Switched reluctance motors market to grow steadily, fueled by EV demand, automation, and rare-earth-free tech, with strong potential across global industries.

The SRM market is accelerating due to EV adoption, rare-earth-free design, and industrial automation. Players innovating in noise control and smart integration will gain a competitive edge. ” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global switched reluctance motors (SRM) market is expected to grow approximately USD 1,174.3 million by 2035, registering a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period. With technological advancements addressing noise and torque ripple, SRMs are set to become a preferred solution for next-generation electric motor applications.With growing electrification across industries and the global shift toward clean energy solutions, SRMs are being rapidly adopted in applications ranging from traction motors in EVs and e-bikes to smart HVAC systems and robotics. Unlike conventional motors, switched reluctance motors operate without permanent magnets or rare-earth materials, making them both economically and geopolitically advantageous in the current climate of global material constraints and sustainability concerns.Stay Updated with Market Movements: Get Your Sample Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8601 Key Industry Highlights• The SRM market is gaining traction due to the absence of rare-earth magnets, reducing reliance on complex global supply chains.• Automotive electrification is a major driver, with SRMs emerging as a key alternative to traditional induction and permanent magnet motors.• Technological advancements are enabling improved noise control and torque ripple reduction—key historical limitations of SRMs.• Adoption in industrial automation and robotics is accelerating, driven by the motors’ durability and adaptability to harsh environments.Collaboration Between Small Players Strengthens Product PortfoliosWhile large multinationals continue to dominate in terms of production capacity and R&D investment, smaller market players are leveraging strategic collaborations and joint ventures to enhance their product portfolios. These partnerships often focus on developing SRMs with advanced control algorithms, digital interfaces, and customized power electronics to meet niche application requirements.Emerging players are also increasingly partnering with EV startups and industrial automation firms to offer compact, high-performance SRM units tailored to specialized use cases. By co-developing motors with end-users, these companies are fostering innovation while capturing demand in rapidly evolving markets.Market Concentration and Competitive LandscapeThe switched reluctance motor industry is moderately concentrated, with a mix of established motor manufacturers and tech-focused disruptors. Key players are investing in:• Next-generation motor controllers for smoother performance• Integrated systems combining SRM with advanced inverters• AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions embedded into motor operationsAccelerated Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/switched-reluctance-motors-market Country-wise InsightsUnited StatesThe U.S. is witnessing rising adoption of SRMs in electric vehicles, HVAC systems, and industrial machinery, thanks to supportive clean energy policies and investments in domestic EV manufacturing.ChinaChina remains a major hub for SRM production and consumption. With strong government support for electric mobility and smart factory adoption, Chinese manufacturers are scaling production and R&D at a rapid pace.GermanyGermany’s engineering leadership and automotive innovation are spurring adoption of switched reluctance motors, particularly in electric drivetrain applications and automated manufacturing.IndiaIndia is showing strong potential, with a growing EV market and increasing deployment of industrial automation across textiles, automotive components, and packaging sectors.Competitive OutlookThe competition in the SRM market is intensifying as companies race to develop:• Noise-optimized SRMs suitable for consumer applications• Compact SRMs with integrated electronics for limited-space industrial environments• High-performance motors designed for electric commercial vehicles and two-wheelersSeveral companies are focusing on sustainability by designing motors that eliminate the need for rare-earth elements, thereby enhancing supply chain resilience and environmental compliance.Key Company Insights• Nidec Corporation• ABB Ltd.• Siemens AG• AMETEK Inc.• Regal Rexnord Corporation• Schaeffler Group• Yaskawa Electric Corporation• Sensata Technologies• Toshiba Corporation• MAHLE GmbH• WEG Industries• Celera Motion• Danfoss Group• Allied Motion Technologies• Franklin Electric Co., Inc.Automation Auxiliary Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/automation-auxiliary Market SegmentationBy Product Type:In terms of Product Type, the industry is divided into Single Phase, Double Phase, Triple Phase, and Multi-Phase.By Application:In terms of Application, the industry is divided into Electromechanical Brake System, Fuel Pump, Electric Power Steering, Vacuum Blowers, and Others.By Region:The report covers key regions, including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial Automation:Magnetic Drive Pump Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/magnetic-drive-pump-market Submersible Pump Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/submersible-pump-market Sea Water Pumps Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sea-water-pumps-market Peristaltic Pumps Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/peristaltic-pumps-market Photovoltaic Mounting System Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/photovoltaic-mounting-system-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.