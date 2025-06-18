ARF Hamptons Hosts Brand-New Summer Event: 'Rescues & Rosé'

ARF Hamptons 50 Years Logo Young Professionals Committee (L-R) Skylar Borucke, Lindsay Berman with puppy Mateo, Sklyer Moran with dog Static, Daniel Spelman, Alyssa Moudis, Kimberly Dautenhahn, top row, Meghan Bozek, Elizabeth Mellgard Nelson, Hana Betts (Photo Credit: Andrew Werne ARF Executive Director Kim Nichols with puppy Mateo (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner Photography) Alana Eitman, Alba Jancou, Peter Cook, Andrea Emrick (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner Photography) Jamie Berger, Katherine Rayner with dog Static (Photo Credit: Andrew Werner Photography)

First-of-its-Kind Hamptons Soirée Where You Sip Rosé Wine and Snuggle Rescue Dogs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, Inc. (ARF Hamptons) debuted its newest summer event, Rescues & Rosé, hosted by the ARF Hamptons Young Professionals Committee which was held at the ARF campus in East Hampton.This new take on the classic Hamptons rosé party featured an open bar with rosé by Wölffer Estate Vineyard, wines from Channing Daughters, beer by Kidd Squid Brewing Co., multiple specialty cocktails, and a full open liquor bar. Guests enjoyed live music from Pedrose, elevated hors d’oeuvres by Sen, and gourmet food stations including a raw bar.And while rosé wine was the star beverage, the real VIPs were ARF’s adorable adoptable cats and dogs that were in attendance and available to meet-and-greet, cuddle, and photo ops with guests.Notable attendees included Kim Nichols, Katherine Rayner, Dale Ellen Leff, Danielle Pluthero, Guenther Greiner and Marlyse Cali, Dr. Nicole Leibman, Kathleen and Rainer Kirchgaessner, Elizabeth Mellgard Nelson and Kyle Nelson, Peter Cook and Alba Jancou, Leesa Rowland, Barbara Washkowitz, Emily Washkowitz Tarkan, Lindsay Berman and Sklyer Moran, Daniel Spelman, Alyssa Moudis, Skylar Borucke, Kimberly Dautenhahn and John Raio, Meghan Bozek, Hana Betts, Pierce Roberts and Johnathan Canno, Dr. Melody Ribeiro, Frank Morgan and Brent Feigenbaum, Robert and Elizabeth Russell.The Young Professionals Committee for the 2025 Rescues & Rosé event included Lindsay Berman, Hana Betts, Skylar Borucke, Meghan Bozek, Kimberly Dautenhahn, Amelia Kaneff, Alana McCarthy Killian, Sklyer Moran, Alyssa Moudis, Elizabeth Mellgard Nelson, Daniel Spelman and Emily Washkowitz Tarkan.About ARF Hamptons:Founded in 1974, ARF Hamptons is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization providing care and sanctuary for homeless cats and dogs until loving homes can be found. ARF is a leading animal rescue and adoption center on Long Island. In addition to its rescue and adoption program, ARF operates a pet food pantry, free spay/neuter clinics for feral cats, and year-round dog training and socialization classes.For more information, to adopt, or support ARF Hamptons mission, please visit www.arfhamptons.org IG: @arfhamptons | F: ARFHamptons | X / T: @ARF_Hamptons

