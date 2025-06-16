Submit Release
Prime Minister Carney meets with President of the United States Donald J. Trump

CANADA, June 16 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, at the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Prime Minister Carney and President Trump discussed immediate trade pressures and priorities for each country’s workers and businesses, and shared updates on key issues raised in negotiations on a new economic and security relationship between Canada and the U.S.

To that end, the leaders agreed to pursue negotiations toward a deal within the coming 30 days.

The Prime Minister and the President also underscored collaboration on further shared priorities at the Summit, such as critical minerals, gun and drug smuggling, illegal drugs, and border security. The leaders also discussed possible areas of co-operation on defence.

The leaders agreed to remain in regular contact at the G7 Leaders’ Summit and in the weeks ahead, including as NATO leaders convene next week.

