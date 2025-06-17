Asigra Named Storage Magazine’s Cloud Backup Company of the Year

Company Also Wins “As-a-Service Platform of the Year” for Leading SaaS Data Protection Solution, SaaSAssure®

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asigra Inc., a leader in ultra-secure backup and recovery, is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious accolade of Cloud Backup Company of the Year by Storage Magazine. Asigra’s SaaS Data Protection Platform, SaaSAssurehas also been recognized in the awards, winning As-a-Service Platform of the Year by the publication. Both awards validate the company’s transformational impact on SaaS data protection and Asigra’s leadership in the cloud backup space.Launched in 2024 and recently optimized with granular restore options for Exchange and HubSpot, autodiscovery for SharePoint, and a more intuitive user interface, SaaSAssureis setting the pace in enterprise SaaS backup and recovery with powerful security features like AES 256 encryption, multi-factor authentication, and advanced intrusion prevention systems.“These awards from Storage Magazine reinforce our strategic vision that SaaSAssure is not just a product, but a better way to protect SaaS application data,” said Eric Simmons, CEO of Asigra. “We thank the judges for their decision and recognition of our commitment to innovation, data security, and unmatched value we deliver to MSPs and enterprises worldwide.”SaaSAssure is a cloud-native data protection platform designed to secure and recover data across business-critical SaaS applications. It offers enterprise-grade backup and recovery capabilities, ensuring business continuity and compliance. SaaSAssure supports rapid deployment, with setup times in minutes, and provides flexible storage options, including unlimited Asigra Cloud Storage and Bring Your Own Storage (BYOS). Its multi-tenant architecture and user-friendly interface make it ideal for MSPs seeking robust SaaS data protection to support customer requirements.SaaSAssure is available today in North America, the UK, and the EU, with immediate deployment options for MSPs and enterprise customers. To explore how SaaSAssure can strengthen your organization’s data protection posture, visit saasassure.com.Additional Resources• Watch the platform overview: YouTube Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7yhTCrACj1E • Visit: Product Page: http://www.saasassure.com/ • Partner with Asigra: Join the Channel - https://www.asigra.com/partnership • Follow updates: @Asigra on X - http://twitter.com/asigra About AsigraTrusted since 1986, Asigra’s ultra-secure, award-winning backup software and SaaS technologies have been proudly developed in and supported from North America, providing organizations worldwide with the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. With the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solutions for SaaS, Cloud, and on-premise environments, Asigra protects the widest range of data infrastructure from data corruption, human error, and cyberattacks. The company has been recognized as a three-time Product of the Year Gold winner by TechTarget for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software and is positioned well in leading market research. More information can be found at www.saasassure.com

