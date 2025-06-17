Ciara Lewis Launches Fierce & Fearless Entrepreneur: A Magazine Empowering Women to Break Barriers & Own Brilliance

Ciara Lewis graces the June 2025 cover of Fierce & Fearless Entrepreneur, the bold new magazine she founded to empower women to rise, lead, and redefine their futures. Ciara Lewis, founder of Fierce and Fearless Entrepreneur, leads with bold vision and heart—empowering women to rise, lead, and thrive. Ciara Lewis leads with purpose and presence—igniting a movement through Fierce & Fearless Entrepreneur. Ciara Lewis stands poised to lead a new generation of fearless, purpose-driven women. Ciara Lewis, leading with elegance and strength as the visionary behind Fierce & Fearless Entrepreneur.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur, CEO & Founder of KLConsulting LLC , Ciara Lewis proudly announces the launch of Fierce and Fearless Entrepreneur Magazine , a new, groundbreaking magazine created to inspire, inform, and elevate women at every stage of their professional journey. Launching July 2025 on digital platforms including Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Walmart, Target and several other platforms, this bold publication marks a significant addition to the women’s empowerment space, offering real stories, tangible resources, and unapologetic encouragement for women who are ready to reclaim their voice, power, and purpose.Inspired by her participation in Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women program, Lewis recognized a glaring gap in how women’s stories and strength were represented in mainstream media. “Societal norms have historically positioned women to serve in subservient roles,” said Lewis. “It’s time for women to break free from the boxes we’ve been placed in and boldly showcase our true potential and the unique value we offer.”With years of experience working in male-dominated environments, Lewis has seen firsthand the challenges women face in workplaces that often undervalue their contributions. “Throughout my career, I worked in three male-dominated industries where I was often the only woman in the room,” she shared. “Rather than shrink myself, I learned to stand tall and succeed on my own terms. This magazine is my way of encouraging other women to do the same.”The mission of Fierce and Fearless Entrepreneur is to empower women to embrace their strength, step boldly into their authenticity, and embody courage with unwavering confidence. The magazine will spotlight stories of resilience, entrepreneurial wisdom, career strategies, and personal growth, serving as a toolkit for women navigating both personal and professional transitions.“This magazine embodies my core values as a woman who refuses to allow the world to diminish her worth,” said Lewis. “It’s a space for women to share their strengths, voices, and stories without apology.”Designed for women seeking inspiration, connection, and elevation, Fierce and Fearless Entrepreneur speaks to those launching businesses, advancing in their careers, or navigating life with courage and clarity. From emerging entrepreneurs to established leaders, the magazine is a community-driven publication reflecting women's diversity and brilliance.“Our readers are ready to explore new possibilities and build meaningful success on their terms,” Lewis said. “We aim to illuminate areas where their light may have been dimmed and give them the encouragement and tools to shine fully.”What sets the magazine apart is its inclusive approach. With a podcast launching alongside the print and digital publication, Fierce and Fearless Entrepreneur will dive deeper into featured women’s stories, exploring the highs, lows, and behind-the-scenes truths of entrepreneurship and leadership.Looking to the future, Lewis envisions the magazine evolving into a global platform, partnering with women-focused brands and initiatives while remaining rooted in its founding mission: to help women reclaim their brilliance and redefine what power looks like.Fierce and Fearless Entrepreneur is now available online and in select independent retail outlets. To learn more or subscribe, visit fierceandfearlessentrepreneur.com , and connect on Instagram and Facebook @fierceandfearlessentrepreneur.About Fierce and Fearless EntrepreneurFounded by Ciara Lewis in 2025, Fierce and Fearless Entrepreneur is a magazine and media brand that empowers women with the tools, stories, and support needed to rise unapologetically. Through thoughtful content and authentic connection, the publication inspires women to lead boldly, love deeply, and live fearlessly.

