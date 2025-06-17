Global Home Care Services Market Set for Strong Growth by 2035, Driven by Aging Population and Digital Health Adoption

Rising elderly population, demand for personalized in-home care, and advancements in digital health to drive strong global home care market growth.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to recent industry insights, the global home care services market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. Estimated to be valued at USD 596.8 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach a staggering USD 1.6 trillion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This robust growth is fueled by rising geriatric populations, an increasing preference for personalized in-home healthcare, and growing investments in digital health technologies.Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now!Rising Demand for Personalized In-Home Healthcare Drives GrowthThe demand for personalized in-home care for elderly patients and individuals with chronic illnesses has surged due to shifting demographics and evolving healthcare preferences. Families across the globe are opting for professional home-based healthcare services that allow patients to receive high-quality medical attention in the comfort and familiarity of their homes. This trend is particularly prominent in North America and Europe, where aging populations are creating unprecedented demand for customized home health care solutions.Technological Innovation Reshaping the Future of Home CareAdvanced technologies such as remote patient monitoring (RPM), AI-powered healthcare platforms, and wearable medical devices are significantly transforming the delivery of home care services. The integration of telehealth in home care, coupled with AI-driven diagnostics and real-time monitoring, has enhanced the efficiency, accessibility, and affordability of non-hospital healthcare services. Get Full Access of this Report:Global Home Care Services Market by CategoryBy Service Type, Global Home Care Services Market is segmented as:• Health Care Services• Non-Health Care ServicesBy End User, Global Home Care Services Market is segmented as:• Children• Adults• GeriatricBy Region, Global Home Care Services Market is segmented as:• North America• Latin America• Europe• East Asia• South Asia• Oceania• MEAExplore Related Research Reports on Consumer Services Industry Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:Pet Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:Mobile Fuel Delivery Market Analysis - Size, Share, and Forecast to 2035:Body Armor Market Analysis - Size, Share & Forecast to 2035:Coaching Platform Market Analysis – Size, Share & Forecast to 2035: 