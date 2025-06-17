AMS Timber Unveils Next-Gen Timber Cladding, Sparking Design Innovation Across Australian Architectur

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMS Doors, Timber and Hardware has introduced a new line of next-generation timber cladding, designed to meet evolving architectural needs in both residential and commercial spaces. The release marks a step forward in timber design, combining modern aesthetics with functional performance across a range of Australian climates.

The new timber cladding range builds on the company’s established reputation for manufacturing and supplying high-quality timber products. According to AMS, the latest offering has been engineered to respond to growing demand for natural materials that align with sustainable design and energy-efficient construction practices.

Timber cladding is increasingly being used in architectural projects for both its aesthetic appeal and functional performance. AMS Doors, Timber and Hardware’s new range features a selection of Australian-sourced hardwoods, developed for durability, thermal efficiency, and visual versatility. The company noted that the cladding has been tested to meet local building standards and is suitable for use in a variety of climates.

This product launch reflects a broader trend in Australian architecture, where natural textures and materials are being integrated into new builds and renovations. Timber cladding, in particular, has become a preferred solution for architects seeking to blend modern structures with surrounding landscapes while meeting sustainability targets.

AMS Doors, Timber and Hardware, a family-owned business with 15 years of industry experience, is known for its full-cycle approach — handling design, manufacturing, consultation, and installation. The introduction of its new cladding range complements its existing product lines, which include internal and external doors, custom timber designs, and sliding and barn doors.

The company operates across Australia with a base in Sydney, offering direct supply and installation services through its AMS Doors Sydney Timber and Hardware division. The cladding range will be available for both wholesale and retail customers, including builders, designers, and property developers.

While AMS is widely recognised for its door manufacturing capabilities, the move into cladding is part of a broader strategy to support modern construction with flexible timber-based solutions. With this expansion, AMS continues to position itself at the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and evolving design requirements.

The new timber cladding range is now available for order via AMS’s official channels. Industry professionals and clients interested in samples or specifications are encouraged to contact the company directly.

About AMS Doors, Timber and Hardware

AMS is a Sydney-based, family-owned business with over 15 years of experience supplying and installing high-quality timber products across Australia. They offer custom doors, cladding, and hardware solutions for both residential and commercial projects.

