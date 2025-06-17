New Sign, Same Spirit: Bronxville’s Chapel School Dedicates New Signage with Community Blessing and Ceremony

The Chapel School Logo Students, faculty, parents, civic leaders, and faith partners (Photo Credit: Village Lutheran Church 2025) Principal Michael Schultz (Photo Credit: Village Lutheran Church 2025) Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin (Photo Credit: Village Lutheran Church 2025) Bishop Rev. Dr. Dien Ashley Taylor (Photo Credit: Village Lutheran Church 2025)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chapel School in Bronxville proudly held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning to unveil its new front entrance sign, symbolizing continued growth, enhanced visibility, and deepening ties to the surrounding community.The event brought together students, faculty, parents, civic leaders, and faith partners on the front lawn of the Pre-K through Grade 8 Lutheran school, located at 172 White Plains Road. Hosted by Principal Michael Schultz, the ceremony included remarks from Bronxville Mayor Mary Marvin, Pastor Rev. Dr. Robert Hartwell of Village Lutheran Church, and Bishop Rev. Dr. Dien Ashley Taylor of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Atlantic District.“This is more than a sign,” said Principal Schultz. “It’s a symbol of who we are—a vibrant, nurturing school where students grow not only academically, but spiritually and emotionally as well. This new sign boldly affirms our mission and presence in the Bronxville community and beyond.”Mayor Mary Marvin praised the school’s distinct value in the village. “The Chapel School offers a unique, values-driven education that complements our exceptional public schools,” she said. “It draws families from across the region—Bronxville, Tuckahoe, Yonkers, the Bronx, and beyond—and we are all better for it.”The ceremony included an invocation by Pastor Hartwell, who delivered a heartfelt blessing over the new signage, thanking the donors and affirming the school’s mission to serve not only its students but the broader community.“May this sign serve as a beacon of hope, love, and hospitality to all who pass by,” Pastor Hartwell prayed. “It stands not just for The Chapel School, but for the ministries, partnerships, and people who bring this campus to life—from the Treehouse Program to the Lutheran Counseling Center, from Iona University to our residential neighbors.”Attendees included students, faculty members, parents, alumni, and school supporters, many of whom posed for photos as the ceremonial ribbon was cut. The moment marked the culmination of an effort led by school supporters and donors to enhance the visibility of the school’s presence at its long-standing location.Bishop Taylor echoed the celebratory tone, calling The Chapel School “a special place filled with spirit, purpose, and people who care deeply about shaping the next generation with faith and love.”Closing the ceremony, Principal Schultz shared gratitude for the families and staff who make The Chapel School a joyful place of learning every day. “We’re proud to have been named Westchester’s Best Private School in 2024,” he said. “And we look forward to continuing that legacy—one student, one family, and now, one sign at a time.”About The Chapel School:Founded in 1947, The Chapel School in Bronxville, NY, provides a nurturing, faith-based education for students from preschool through grade eight. A ministry of Village Lutheran Church, The Chapel School is known for academic excellence, character formation, and its welcoming community. The Church will be celebrating its 110th Anniversary in 2026 and the School will turn 80 in 2027.For more information, visit www.thechapelschool.org

