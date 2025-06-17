Terra Metals Inc. Appoints Lord Dr. Tariq Abbasi to Board of Directors and Mark Donohue as Chief Operating Officer, Signaling Strategic Global Expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and LUSAKA, Zambia , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Metals Inc., a Delaware-registered company focused on critical minerals development, today announced the appointment of Lord Dr. Tariq Abbasi, MBE, DL, FRSA, to its Board of Directors and Mr. Mark Donohue as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). These senior appointments come as the company prepares to finalize a historic $100 million U.S.–Zambia joint venture, scheduled for signing tomorrow at the American Center in Lusaka.

Lord Dr. Tariq Abbasi, a distinguished global statesman and Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, brings decades of public service, diplomatic influence, and board-level experience. His appointment signals Terra Metals’ commitment to principled governance, international credibility, and strategic capital market preparation ahead of its upcoming reverse takeover (RTO) of Waskahigan Oil & Gas Corp., listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE).

“Lord Abbasi brings stature, credibility, and global reach to our board,” said Mumena Mushinge, Chairman and Co-Founder of Terra Metals Inc. “His presence aligns with our values of inclusion, accountability, and ethical stewardship.”

Mr. Mark Donohue, a rising executive based in Washington, D.C., has been appointed Chief Operating Officer following his recent graduation from Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business (MBA). He represents a new wave of globally minded leadership, tasked with operational execution, ESG integration, and value creation across Terra Metals’ expanding footprint.

“Mark is young, driven, and globally fluent,” said Mushinge. “We’re excited to empower emerging leadership as we scale both in Zambia and across international markets.”

The appointments come ahead of the signing of Terra Metals’ $100 million joint venture with Metalex Commodities — a transformative project that has already begun producing copper and cobalt concentrates, vital to the global electric vehicle and clean energy industries. The JV, known as Lunda Resources, is expected to create between 500 and 1,000 jobs in its first phase through direct hires and contractor engagement.

Tomorrow’s signing ceremony will take place at the American Center in Lusaka, with the support of the U.S. Embassy, the Zambian Ministry of Mines, and with the blessing of traditional leaders in the North-Western Province.

“The appointments of Lord Dr. Tariq Abbasi and Mark Donohue reflect Terra Metals’ commitment to global governance and next-generation execution. As we advance a $100 million clean energy minerals joint venture, Terra Metals is positioned as a U.S.-anchored, Africa-operating force in the critical minerals supply chain.”

— Mumena Mushinge, Chairman, Terra Metals Inc.

Media Contact:

H. Fase

Executive Assistant to the Chairman

hfase@terrametalsinc.com

+1 (980) 349-3883

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.