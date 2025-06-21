Info Shred Expands Onsite Shredding Services to Vancouver

Secure, certified document destruction now available exclusively onsite for Vancouver businesses and residents

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Info Shred, a trusted name in secure document destruction across British Columbia, is proud to announce an increased focus on serving Vancouver with its certified onsite shredding services. Led by owner Mike Britskey, Info Shred brings reliable, confidential, and eco-friendly document destruction directly to the doorsteps of local businesses and residents, ensuring sensitive information is destroyed securely and conveniently.

With a longstanding reputation for professionalism and strict compliance with privacy regulations, Info Shred has served clients throughout British Columbia. The company’s expansion in Vancouver comes at a time when secure disposal and data privacy are more important than ever for organizations and individuals alike.

“We’re excited to bring our trusted onsite shredding solutions to more clients in Vancouver,” said Mike Britskey, Owner of Info Shred. “Our mission is to provide peace of mind through secure, compliant, and convenient document destruction—right at your location.”

Info Shred specializes exclusively in onsite shredding, eliminating the risks associated with transporting sensitive documents. Clients benefit from flexible scheduling, transparent pricing, and a certificate of destruction for every job. All services are fully compliant with PIPEDA, HIPAA, and other relevant regulations, ensuring total confidentiality and legal compliance.

Info Shred is fully licensed and insured, with staff trained in secure handling and destruction of sensitive materials. The company maintains rigorous chain-of-custody procedures and uses advanced shredding technology to guarantee complete destruction. All shredded paper is recycled, supporting Info Shred’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

“Our goal is to protect our clients’ information and the environment, one document at a time,” added Britskey. “We’re proud to offer Vancouver a secure, sustainable solution for document destruction.”

To schedule onsite shredding or request a quote, customers can visit the Info Shred website, call (604) 227-3473, or email info@infoshred.ca. Online booking and flexible payment options are available.

For more information or to book a service, visit Info Shred’s Vancouver page, call, or email today. Follow Info Shred on LinkedIn for updates and tips on secure information management.

About Info Shred: Info Shred is a Canadian leader in secure document destruction, serving businesses and individuals across British Columbia. With a focus on security, compliance, and sustainability, Info Shred delivers peace of mind and environmental stewardship with every service.

