NullTrace Announces Shadow DEX Rollout, AI Integrations & Upcoming Wallet Launch: Building Solana’s Full-Stack Privacy Layer

Dubai, UAE , June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major leap toward redefining privacy in Web3, NullTrace officially announces the upcoming launch of its OTC marketplace (Phase 1 of Shadow DEX), AI dapp assistant & native privacy wallet, solidifying its position as the go-to privacy layer on Solana. As blockchain adoption grows and transparency becomes a double-edged sword, on-chain privacy is no longer optional—it’s critical infrastructure.



NullTrace offers a ZK-powered, full-stack privacy suite: stealth swaps, token mixers, private transfers and airdrops, and an untraceable cross-chain bridge. Its tools empower users with confidential custody, anonymous transfers, and unlinkable activity—all while maintaining decentralization and performance.



Privacy Without Compromise



Blockchain transparency has made wallet activity, trades, and airdrops fully public. This deters institutional adoption and exposes users to surveillance. NullTrace fixes this with stealth address infrastructure, encrypted balances, and zero-knowledge proofs—all native to Solana.



Key Offerings Include:



ZK Privacy Bridge: Enables unlinkable cross-chain value movement using stealth routing.



SPL Mixer: Native Solana mixer supporting SOL & SPL tokens, enabling encrypted transfers.



Privacy Airdrops: Distribute tokens to stealth addresses with zero exposure.



$NULL Token: Access tools, earn revshare, and participate in governance.



Protocol fees are shared with $NULL holders and partially burned, creating strong utility and alignment with growth.



What’s Coming Next



This announcement comes as NullTrace prepares to roll out two major privacy innovations:



Shadow DEX: A stealth orderbook DEX with encrypted matching and on-chain private settlement—ideal for OTC deals and DAO allocations.



Null Wallet: A fully integrated wallet optimized for stealth address management and shielded asset tracking.



AI Chat Assistant: Built into both web and Telegram interfaces, this guide helps users navigate complex privacy tools and protocols seamlessly.



Live Today



- SPL Mixer (SOL & tokens)



- Private Bridge (Solana-native)



- Stealth Airdrop Tool



- Revenue Sharing via $NULL



Coming in 2025



- Shadow DEX Phase 1



- Full AI Assistant Rollout



- Launch of Null Wallet



- EVM & Bitcoin Support



Final Word



NullTrace isn’t just building a mixer—it’s constructing the privacy foundation of Solana and Web3. With the upcoming launch of its privacy-native wallet and Shadow DEX, the protocol is delivering programmable, high-speed, trustless confidentiality to everyone—from retail users to DAOs and institutions.



Explore NullTrace:



Web App: https://nulltrace.xyz/



Docs: https://docs.nulltrace.xyz/



Twitter/X: https://x.com/nulltracebot



All Links: https://linktr.ee/nulltrace



Privacy isn’t a luxury. It’s infrastructure—and NullTrace is making it mainstream.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



Natasha M. Dallas Info(at)nulltrace.xyz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.