Gaby Guha Officially Nominated as Miss Universe Bulgaria 2025

Gaby Guha is representing Bulgaria in Miss Universe 2025, continuing her career in fashion, business, and social advocacy.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gaby Guha, an international fashion model and entrepreneur, has officially been nominated as Miss Universe Bulgaria 2025. The announcement confirms her participation in the upcoming Miss Universe pageant, representing Bulgaria on a global stage. Known for her modeling work and involvement in philanthropic causes, Guha adds another chapter to her career with this official title.Originally crowned Miss Europe in 2020, Gaby Guha has steadily built a profile that spans fashion, media, and business. She has worked with several luxury fashion brands, including Chaumet, Elie Saab, Jean Louis David, GAP, Bossini, Triumph Lingerie, and Robert Abi Nader. Her presence has extended to magazine covers such as Prestige, ICON, Playboy, Gmaro, and L’Officiel. Television appearances on channels including Fashion TV, Canal+, M6, and MTV have helped increase her visibility across Europe and the Middle East.Her official nomination as Miss Universe Bulgaria follows months of anticipation after she announced her intent to compete in Miss Universe 2025 earlier this year. With this step, Guha now prepares to represent Bulgaria on one of the most recognized global platforms in the world of pageantry.Beyond her modeling career, Guha is active in business and social initiatives. She is the founder of Gaby Beauty, a cosmetics and skincare brand, and G Global, a real estate investment company. Both ventures reflect her interest in business development and her aim to diversify her professional commitments beyond fashion.Gaby Guha’s nomination also brings attention to her ongoing work in advocacy. She has supported initiatives focused on education, women's safety, and health. Her association with The Pink Ribbon Foundation in London highlights her continued interest in causes related to breast cancer awareness and women's well-being.Speaking previously about her participation in Miss Universe, Guha emphasized that her involvement is not only about competition but also about representation and influence. She views the platform as a way to highlight issues that matter to her and to support others who are working toward personal and social growth.With the official confirmation of her title as Miss Universe Bulgaria 2025, Guha is expected to share her preparation journey and upcoming activities with her followers on social media. Her Instagram account, already a source of updates on her modeling and professional life, will continue to offer a closer look into the months ahead as she prepares for the pageant.Gaby Guha's selection marks a new development in her career, combining public recognition with an opportunity to represent Bulgaria in front of an international audience. Her focus remains on maintaining a meaningful presence that extends beyond appearances and into areas of work that reflect her values and long-term interests.For updates, insights, and behind-the-scenes content, Gaby Guha can be followed on Instagram at www.instagram.com/gabyguha

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.