Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar Franchisees Honored with Multi-Unit Mastery Award

Uncle Sharkii franchisees Bruno and Jessica Picelli with the 2024 Multi-Unit Mastery Award.

The award recognizes the longtime franchisees’ successful leadership and operational excellence across five Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar locations.

From day one, we’ve dreamed big — and thanks to our dedicated team and the support of the Uncle Sharkii family, that dream has become a reality.” — Jessica Picelli, Uncle Sharkii Franchise Owner

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® , a quick-service restaurant franchise known for its Hawaiian-style poke bowls, Dole Soft Serve, and boba milk teas, has named Utah-based franchisees Bruno and Jessica Picelli as recipients of the company’s coveted 2024 Multi-Unit Mastery Award.The award is presented annually to franchisees who raise the bar through exceptional performance across multiple locations, demonstrating strong operational leadership, team development, and meaningful community engagement.Jessica Picelli shared her thoughts and feelings about the recognition.“Receiving the Multi-Unit Mastery Award 2024 has been such an incredible honor for both Bruno and me,” said Picelli. “From day one, we’ve dreamed big — and thanks to our dedicated team and the support of the Uncle Sharkii family, that dream has become a reality. In just five years, we’ve grown to five locations, and we’re proud of how far we’ve come. We’re excited to keep building with the same love, purpose, and passion that started it all.”The couple first partnered with Uncle Sharkii in 2021, drawn to the brand’s simplicity, family-first values, and positive workplace culture. Their multi-unit agreement marked Uncle Sharkii’s entry into the Utah market, bringing the team’s first unit to the luxurious City Creek Center in Salt Lake City.Since then, the team has continued to successfully launch and operate multiple stores, currently operating five Uncle Sharkii locations in Utah, including restaurants in Sandy, Taylorsville, West Jordan, Millcreek, and Riverton.“With the franchise's support behind us, we've grown from a single dream to four new locations in just the past year,” said Bruno Picelli. “Five years in, we're not just serving poke — we’re building something that lasts.”According to the company, several core employees from their early stores remain key team members today. The franchise brand has credited the pair not only with store-level growth and performance, but also with setting an example for other franchisees nationwide.“Their dedication and consistent performance across multiple locations truly exemplify the values of Uncle Sharkii and the strength of our franchise system,” said Raymond Reyes, Chief Operating Officer of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar.Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar is continuing its national and international expansion, with a presence in several U.S. states including Hawai‘i, California, Texas, Utah, and Arizona. The company is actively seeking new franchise partners across key markets.To learn more about Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com About Uncle Sharkii Poke BarUncle Sharkii Poke Bar www.unclesharkii.com ) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on 'Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents. Poke originated from Hawai’i as a snack for fishermen.Currently Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at https://www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com . Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Baron Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

